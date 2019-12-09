Catch Nintendo's Indie World Showcase livestream tomorrow See what Nintendo has to offer by way of indie games during its latest Indie World showcase stream.

In the same week as The Game Awards and PlayStation's final State of Play for 2019, Nintendo has decided to unleash a new Indie World showcase.

Tomorrow at 1 PM ET, Nintendo will livestream the Indie World direct show, which will highlight a series of smaller, creative games from independent developers headed to the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo took to Twitter to make the announcement, noting that there will be about 20 minutes of information on a series of new indie titles on the system. As far as what to expect, it isn't clear just yet – Nintendo hasn't given any indication as to what'll be shown off during the presentation.

Tune in tomorrow, Dec. 10 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET for a new #IndieWorld Showcase livestream featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on some upcoming indie games for #NintendoSwitch!



Watch live here: https://t.co/N3Dhh3i7vy pic.twitter.com/ztbV2Odh94 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 9, 2019

There are usually plenty of rapid-fire announcements shown off in a short amount of time during Nintendo's Indie World presentations. So you can bet we'll be bringing you all the highlights fit to post online tomorrow when the presentation goes live. To watch, be sure you check out the YouTube link below.

While you're wading through all the Game of the Year deliberations at Shacknews, why not share some of your predictions for what will end up showing up at Indie World tomorrow? We're looking forward to seeing what Nintendo has up its sleeve. Be sure to meet us back here tomorrow for a jamboree of new indie game announcements, and then see us back here at 1 PM ET for PlayStation's State of Play.

It's a great time to be a gamer.