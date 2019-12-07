Weekend Discussion - December 7, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Skip!
Shannon Sharp, am I right?
Xavier basketball team
GAMEDAY!— Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) December 4, 2019
Xavier vs. Green Bay
🗺 | Cincinnati, OH
🏢 | Cintas Center
🕰 | 7:00 P.M. EST
📺 | FS2
📻 | @700wlw | @SIRIUSXM 210/211
#️⃣ | #LetsGoX pic.twitter.com/ZyrJLnKUGb
Pretty cool NBA Jam homage by the Xavier basketball team.
Fancy Banana Duct Tape art sells for $120,000
Wow. Art Basel Miami jaboofers buying stuff for stupid amounts of money.
Rich guy wins court case
Elon Musk won his Pedo Guy defamation lawsuit, proving that rich people can get away with anything.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"Oh, I just threw a grenade by accident." - @technosucks https://t.co/pMKfpeFXC8#LNA w/ @ProfRobot #HaloReach pic.twitter.com/NeCLUiyiFp— Shacknews (@shacknews) December 6, 2019
- Lost Ember review - Into the wild
- Life is Strange 2 review: Immigrant song
- Darksiders Genesis Review - Marvel Ultimate Armageddon
- Origin PC Neron Desktop review: A compact stunner
- Holiday gift guide 2019: What to buy a video game fan
- Shack Chat: What game do you wish you'd spent more time with this year?
