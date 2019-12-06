Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 6: Waiting for the Game Awards

So Black Friday has come to an end and now that the smoke has cleared, there isn't a lot out there this week. That's largely because The Game Awards are next week and that's when the shops come back out for another round of big sales. So for this week, it's a bit of a filler week.
PlayStation is out with its End of Year sale, so if you're looking for Red Dead Redemption or Shadow of the Colossus, you might consider jumping in on this. Xbox is offering the best of Focus Home Interactive, while also offering Gold members free weekends for The Crew 2 and Trailmakers. And Nintendo is simply waiting for next week.
So yes, come back next week for the full Game Awards deals roundup.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Insane Robots - FREE!
- The Final Station - FREE!
- Tropico 6 - $47.99 (20% off)
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst - $4.99 (75% off)
- Peggle 2 - $2.39 (80% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- MageQuit - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ultimate Chicken Horse - $8.99 (40% off)
- It's party time! P-A-R-T---Y? Because I gotta! Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Party Time Sale.
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Surge 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- World War Z - $15.99 (60% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $24.99 (50% off)
- Vampyr - $14.99 (75% off)
- More of the best from Focus Home Interactive is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Focus Publisher Sale.
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- The Crew 2 - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND with Xbox LIVE Gold)
- Trailmakers - $22.49 (25% off) (FREE WEEKEND with Xbox LIVE Gold)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition - $35.99 (55% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division Franchise Bundle - $34.99 (65% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Subnautica - $17.99 (40% off)
- Indivisible - $27.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $14.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Hitman 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $12.49 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Dead Rising 4: Frank's Big Package - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $23.99 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $9.19 (60% off)
- It's time to say goodbye to 2019. So check out all of the games featured during the PlayStation 4 End of Year Sale.
- There are dozens of more games on sale as part of the PlayStation 4 Black Friday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Titanfall 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Cardpocalypse - $19.99 (20% off)
- Brawlout - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game - $17.49 (30% off)
