Weekend Console Download Deals for Dec. 6: Waiting for the Game Awards

So Black Friday has come to an end and now that the smoke has cleared, there isn't a lot out there this week. That's largely because The Game Awards are next week and that's when the shops come back out for another round of big sales. So for this week, it's a bit of a filler week.

PlayStation is out with its End of Year sale, so if you're looking for Red Dead Redemption or Shadow of the Colossus, you might consider jumping in on this. Xbox is offering the best of Focus Home Interactive, while also offering Gold members free weekends for The Crew 2 and Trailmakers. And Nintendo is simply waiting for next week.

So yes, come back next week for the full Game Awards deals roundup.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch