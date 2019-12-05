Riot Forge to help develop new games from League of Legends lore Riot Games has announced the Riot Forge program with the intention of allowing further developers to create games and single-player stories in the League of Legends universe.

With as long as League of Legends has been around, the Riot Games team has created a vast and diverse universe of lore to go with their MOBA game. Characters, races, nations, and backstories have always been an underlying part of League of Legends, but Riot has only been able to explore this in tidbits. That’s about to change. Riot Games has just announced Riot Forge with the intention of creating new League of Legends games and experience with the help of developers outside of the company.

Riot Games announced Riot Forge with an all-new website launched on December 5, 2019. According to the site, the goal of Riot Forge is to develop new League of Legends games in tandem with developers from around the world. Specifically, Riot Forge will be cooperating with experienced third-party developers to create what the site calls “completable” League of Legends games, likely meaning separate entirely from the ongoing format of the MOBA or other competitive games.

There's a wealth of stories to be told within the League of Legends canon and Riot Forge hopes to give many creators the opportunities to do just that.

Riot Games is already exploring plenty of ways to expand to playable universe of League of Legends, including console and mobile versions of their MOBA, a fighting game, and a card game, but it sounds like the focus on a “completable” experience will allow Forge to set itself apart thoroughly from any of Riot Games’ projects announced. Moreover, Forge is encouraging established studios to reach out if they would like to work with them. Although they have not announced what studios have been confirmed within the Riot Forge project, it should hopefully create a diverse field of ideas and, as a result, good League of Legends games to go with the regular competitive offering.

