See new Borderlands 3's Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot gameplay

Borderlands 3 is about to welcome new DLC to its fold with the addition of Moxxi's Heist of the Handsome Jackpot later this month, and you can take a look at the first 13 minutes ahead of time.

In true Borderlands 3 fashion, it's set to deliver plenty of mayhem while still furthering the game's out-there narrative. Vault Hunters are hunting for loot, as usual, and a casino is certainly the best place to find it. Join a crew of Vault Hunters who decide to raid one of Handsome Jack's old space stations (that also doubles as a casino) in this lengthy new adventure for players to explore.

After Handsome Jack fell, the space station has largely fallen into disrepair and is on total lockdown But that doesn't mean it's totally bereft of value. Moxxi decides to gather Vault Hunters together and work their way through it, collecting goodies as they go. There will be plenty of obstacles, though, so that means it's time to gear up and head out to challenge the poor saps still hanging around within to clear the joint and take the goodies inside.

To play through the new DLC, you'll need to have made considerable progress through Borderlands 3, so make sure you play enough to unlock Sanctuary III before jumping in when the DLC lands on December 19 on all platforms.

Our own Josh Howakins reviewed Borderlands 3, and he awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about it:

"The Borderlands formula might be a bit dated with its raunchy jokes and cheesy dialogue, but that doesn’t change that it is a formula that keeps reeling players back in again and again. Despite the fact that I’ve already logged over 40 hours in the game, I still can't help but feel the want to dive back in with a new character just to experience it all again. But beating the campaign doesn’t bring the story to an end. There’s still plenty of great content to devour after that final boss fight, including True Vault Hunter mode, and plenty of great side quests featuring some of the best characters ever found in the series."

If you're going to get ready to play before the DLC drops, you might want to start now.