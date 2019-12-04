How to get the Blasphemer Shotgun in Destiny 2
Blasphemer is one of three weapons on a daily rotation. Find out how you can get this popular Shotgun.
If you’re not trying to collect all the weapons in Destiny 2, you’re doing it wrong. Even if you don’t plan to use them now, there’s always a possibility they’ll be useful in a few weeks, months, or even years. Today, I’m going to help you get the Blasphemer Legendary Shotgun in Destiny 2 and discuss what rolls you want to maximize its effectiveness.
How to get the Blasphemer Shotgun
In order to get the Blasphemer Shotgun in Destiny 2, players should head to the Moon and fast travel to the Sorrow’s Harbor region. It’s there that the Altars of Sorrow public activity can be joined or activated. In order to get the Blasphemer Shotgun, Heretic Rocket Launcher, or the Apostate Sniper Rifle, players must complete the activity, killing the final boss. Well, ideally. If you fail the final boss encounter, you’ll be taken back to the fifth wave. If you fail that wave, you’ll complete the event and the chest will spawn. The weapon of the day will be in the chest, randomly rolled. For those wondering what weapon is available today, check out our Altars of Sorrow rotation schedule.
Blasphemer Shotgun god roll
Considering how often I die to the Blasphemer Shotgun in PvP, it’s safe to say it’s a popular option. If you are planning to grind Altars of Sorrow to get one for yourself, here are the god roll perks you should be on the lookout for.
- Full Bore
- Accurized Rounds
- Quickdraw/Snapshot Sights
- Opening Shot
Pretty much every Shotgun in PvP is going to kill in a single shot. What you are looking for is Range for the most part. In fact, if you plan to Masterwork this weapon, go for Range. The edge you’re looking for in PvP is to be able to kill the enemy before they can kill you. If your Shotgun is effective further out than theirs, you’ll be in good shape.
Blasphemer lore entry
For those interested in the lore behind Blasphemer, it can be found in-game once you obtain the weapon. You can also read the lore entry below if you don’t want to wait.
"The logic is ineluctable: Those who die deserve oblivion." - Kuldax
Now that you know how to get Blasphemy and what roll you should be looking for, visit the Destiny 2 strategy guide we've been building for over two years.
