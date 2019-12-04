How to get the Blasphemer Shotgun in Destiny 2 Blasphemer is one of three weapons on a daily rotation. Find out how you can get this popular Shotgun.

If you’re not trying to collect all the weapons in Destiny 2, you’re doing it wrong. Even if you don’t plan to use them now, there’s always a possibility they’ll be useful in a few weeks, months, or even years. Today, I’m going to help you get the Blasphemer Legendary Shotgun in Destiny 2 and discuss what rolls you want to maximize its effectiveness.

How to get the Blasphemer Shotgun

In order to get the Blasphemer Shotgun in Destiny 2, players should head to the Moon and fast travel to the Sorrow’s Harbor region. It’s there that the Altars of Sorrow public activity can be joined or activated. In order to get the Blasphemer Shotgun, Heretic Rocket Launcher, or the Apostate Sniper Rifle, players must complete the activity, killing the final boss. Well, ideally. If you fail the final boss encounter, you’ll be taken back to the fifth wave. If you fail that wave, you’ll complete the event and the chest will spawn. The weapon of the day will be in the chest, randomly rolled. For those wondering what weapon is available today, check out our Altars of Sorrow rotation schedule.

Blasphemer Shotgun god roll

Considering how often I die to the Blasphemer Shotgun in PvP, it’s safe to say it’s a popular option. If you are planning to grind Altars of Sorrow to get one for yourself, here are the god roll perks you should be on the lookout for.

Full Bore

Accurized Rounds

Quickdraw/Snapshot Sights

Opening Shot

Pretty much every Shotgun in PvP is going to kill in a single shot. What you are looking for is Range for the most part. In fact, if you plan to Masterwork this weapon, go for Range. The edge you’re looking for in PvP is to be able to kill the enemy before they can kill you. If your Shotgun is effective further out than theirs, you’ll be in good shape.

Blasphemer lore entry

For those interested in the lore behind Blasphemer, it can be found in-game once you obtain the weapon. You can also read the lore entry below if you don’t want to wait.

"The logic is ineluctable: Those who die deserve oblivion." - Kuldax

The Pit. The depths where light dies and Light is a sin greater than heresy. There, in the crimson palaces of ancient legions where the plotters of ruin gaze with keen eye upon the harsh caress of beauteous carnage. There, where the armies of marrow clash for the honored glory of oblivion or its opposite—evolution through pain, evolution through force of will and the shattering of all deemed unworthy by the right of blade and fist and heel and tooth and claw. The Pit. The sunken paradise of blood and dust where a Prince was once celebrated with the gift of slaughter, his sword dulled upon the rigid bone of violent sacrifice. There, where a lost Swarm sought a new King of Depths, Lord of Chaos and Ruin. There, in the absence of He Who Mastered Shapes, where that Hidden Swarm found themselves unfit for the logic's prize, where no champion could stand, where a heartbroken Daughter looked upon sin and saw not damnation but the desperate lie of its other. There, in the deepest chambers of decay, proud Hashladûn found salvation in the twisting of the logic's truth. The Pit. The sacred hollow where the Daughters of the Breaker of Worlds, the beloved Granddaughters of the Taker of Will, denied the logic. There, where a shattered champion—a failure according to all that was holy—was resurrected. Not to rule, but to ensure that a tattered lineage held claim to a broken throne through force and lies and war—a joining of the Three. The Pit. The temple where mighty Zulmak fought and died and was risen—no longer a champion, no longer anything but death born of lies and bred anew to conqueror life until life was no more.

