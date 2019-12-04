ShackStream - Halo: Reach with Josh and Asif Josh and Asif team up and dive onto the battlefield in Halo: Reach for PC.

With the recent release of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC, it’s hard not to be excited about diving into one of the best FPS series that the past few generations of gaming have seen. As a huge Halo fan when I was younger, I’m excited to get to play through the series on the PC again, and Asif and I will be kicking things off with some Halo: Reach during today’s livestream, which is set to start around 2:10 ET.

If you want, you can join us via the embed below, or just head on over to twitch.tv/shacknews to join in on the conversation. We’ll be chatting and shooting it up for a good couple of hours, so don’t be afraid to come over and share your thoughts on the return of Halo to PC.

Of course, we do want to thank all of our subscribers on Twitch, and all of the people that come and hang out during our streams. You guys help make the adventures even more enjoyable, and we’re excited we get to share such great moments with the community. We also want to take a moment to thank all of our Mercury subscribers, who have stepped up to the plate to provide some support for Shacknews as we continue to expand and grow our content.

Make sure you tune into our livestream today, and keep an eye on our other livestreams to see even more great broadcasts from the team. You can also find us on Twitter, where we always post our latest breaking stories, as well as share a ton of other great content that you can find on the site. Finally, be sure to join the conversation over on the Chatty, where you can join countless other members of the Shacknews community in talking about all the things that matter in life from video games, movies, and even more.