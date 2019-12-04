Alaskan Ginseng locations - Red Dead Redemption 2 Learn some of the best places to look for Alaskan Ginseng in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

With so many herbs and plants for players to find, Red Dead Redemption 2’s challenge to find and pick one of every plant can be a bit of a pain at times. Thankfully, we can help, and this guide will teach you one of the best places to find Alaskan Ginseng, which you’ll need to find and pick for both challenges in Red Dead Redemption 2’s singleplayer and Red Dead Online.

Alaskan Ginseng locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

Like many of the other plants and herbs in Red Dead Redemption 2, Alaskan Ginseng serves many purposes. Not only is it a component used in crafting, but you can also eat it on its own to cure yourself of snake poisoning and stop the adverse effects that come with a snake bite.

To get your hands-on Alaskan Ginseng, you’re going to want to head up to Ambarino. There’s a nice little Ginseng farm up here that holds quite a few harvestable nodes for the plant, making it easy to stock up in a matter of seconds. Find the main road that runs east and west, parallel to the train tracks. This is the same road that runs from the Wapiti Indian Reservation down towards West Elizabeth.

Head to the homestead north of Window Rock and look for the field in the back to find five Alaskan Ginseng plants in one place.

Follow the road until you pass Whinyard Strait and then look out for the homestead just northwest of Window Rock. This little home area has a small field at the back of the property that holds quite a few Alaskan Ginseng plants, making it very easy to stock up on enough Ginseng to cure quite a few snake bites. You can see the location for yourself on the map above.

Now that you know a great spot to find Alaskan Ginseng, you can get out there and start hunting down other plants. For help finding Ram’s Head or even learn a great place to farm for Prairie Poppies. You can also head back over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for more great strategy content.