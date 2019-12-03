Evening Reading - December 3, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

House issues Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report

The Trump impeachment inquiry is still ongoing, but the House issued a report today detailing its findings so far.

Here's part of report, which you can read right here:

The decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry is not one we took lightly. Under the best of circumstances, impeachment is a wrenching process for the nation. I resisted calls to undertake an impeachment investigation for many months on that basis, notwithstanding the existence of presidential misconduct that I believed to be deeply unethical and damaging to our democracy. The alarming events and actions detailed in this report, however, left us with no choice but to proceed.

Trump also did his usual stock market manipulation jig earlier today, calling the drop on Wall Street "peanuts," vowing to not be forced into a bad trade deal with China. I wonder what the Shackers posting to our daily Trump Dump mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty are saying about all of this. (Turn on political filters to see that thread)

Larry and Sergey themselves shut down at Alphabet

GG, Googlers.

Sundar Pichai has been promoted to the head of Alphabet, Google Inc,'s parent company, as the founders have stepped down from their leadership rolls.

Here's part of Larry and Sergey's statement:

While it has been a tremendous privilege to be deeply involved in the day-to-day management of the company for so long, we believe it’s time to assume the role of proud parents—offering advice and love, but not daily nagging!

With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it’s the natural time to simplify our management structure. We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President. Going forward, Sundar will be the CEO of both Google and Alphabet. He will be the executive responsible and accountable for leading Google, and managing Alphabet’s investment in our portfolio of Other Bets. We are deeply committed to Google and Alphabet for the long term, and will remain actively involved as Board members, shareholders and co-founders. In addition, we plan to continue talking with Sundar regularly, especially on topics we’re passionate about!

Seems like things at Google will remain exactly the same, and the guys will still be on the Alphabet Board of Directors.

PlayStation family of consoles awarded Guiness World Record for 450 million units sold

We're thrilled to be certified as the best-selling home video game console brand ever, with over 450 million units sold across the original PlayStation, PS2, PS3, and PS4 as of Nov. 7 according to @GWR.



And it's all thanks to you 💙 pic.twitter.com/maO0TOVqs2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 3, 2019

Several people have pointed out that they used Vgchartz as a source, instead of verifying the record as they usually do. Either way, PS1 celebrated its 25th anniversary today, so let's let them have this.

First Tencent Nintendo Switch ad for China

Here is the official advert / trailer for the Tencent Nintendo Switch (Official Mainland China ver.)that is launching Dec 10th for RMB 2,099. pic.twitter.com/gObv4HweSW — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 4, 2019

The ads highlight Mario Kart, Odyssey, and even New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

