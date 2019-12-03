Forgone interview: Old-school feel with new-school tech This slick action-platformer will be right up your alley if you're into challenging 2D side-scrollers.

Looking to get your fix of side-scrolling combat and gorgeous retro-tinged animation? Foregone's got everything you're looking for.

Forgone is a combat-focused title takes the gameplay of franchises like Dark Souls and Diablo and combines them with familiar, retro-tinged graphics. It also looks super smooth, which is one of its biggest selling points.

Shacknews spoke to Karen Chalmers, Marketing Director at Big Blue Bubble, for a bit of insight into the upcoming game.

As the Arbiter, you're meant to "right the wrongs" of the world as you learn more about your place within it. Foregone team has about a dozen members working on it, despite there being about 70 members at Big Blue Bubble in general.

"One of the things that we really hope is that they see how fluid and pretty it is. That's one of the things we really focused on. One of the key things is that it's all old-school looking, but it's all new tech that we use." You can definitely tell by looking that there's plenty of modern tech to thank for its look.

"The levels are handcrafted, so we're totally curating the experience so you get a narrative that goes along with it."

Forgone is meant to hit Early Access by February and will target a full console release in 2020. So if you like what you see, there isn't that much longer of a wait to get your hands on it.

