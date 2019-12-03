ShackStream - Resident Evil 2 with Lola, Asif and David Come watch the gang get super scared on this special Shacknews livestream event.

David and I are joined by special guest Lola at Shacknews Intergalactic Headquarters as we take a look at Resident Evil 2 Remake on PC. Please take a look.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #DoitforShacknews if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.