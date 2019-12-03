Unboxing & Review: Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse Greg takes a look at the Razer Viper Ultimate to see if Razer's latest wireless gaming mouse stands up to the claims it makes.

The mouse is one of a PC gamer’s greatest tools and having the right mouse is going to be key if you really want to play at the top of your game. For many, wired mice are a good option, but some people enjoy the freedom of being able to play their favorite games without worrying about wires getting in the way. That’s where wireless gaming mice like the Razer Viper Ultimate come into play.

The Razer Viper Ultimate isn’t your standard wireless mouse, though. With Razer Hyperspeed Wireless built-in, the mouse claims to offer 25% faster wireless technology than the competition. On top of that, the mouse offers up to 20,000 DPI, with a 650 IPS tracking speed and a 99.6% resolution accuracy. This is all bundled together well with a lightweight body that feels grippy but also smooth in your hands. Throw all this together with the 5 on-board memory profiles, the 8 programmable buttons, and the claim of 70 hours of battery life on a single charge, and the Razer Viper Ultimate seems like a clear win to me.

And to be honest, my time with the mouse has left me with that same impression. The lightweight design, which weighs in at just 74g, makes it easy to work with, and the option to go to a higher DPI setting will be perfect for those looking to play at much faster movement speeds. Of course, the real kicker here is the Razer Optical Mouse Switch, which gives the Razer Viper Ultimate an “industry-leading” response time of just 0.2 milliseconds.

The only real con with the Viper Ultimate, though, is also one of its greatest strengths. While the lightweight design is nice, it can also take a bit of getting used to. Especially if you’re used to playing with a much heavier mouse. Still, though, the entire design from top to bottom feels great, and the mouse hasn’t done anything to let me down during the past week of daily usage.

For more about the Razer Viper Ultimate, check out the full unboxing and review above. You can also head over to Shacknews and GamerhubTV on YouTube, where you’ll find plenty of other great video content like this.