Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 Battle Pass launches today CODMW's first season is bringing new maps, weapons, operator skins, and 100 levels of battle pass content to go with it.

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is here. The popular first-person shooter is going the route of many other games like it with a new battle pass, coming in hot alongside a new patch that brings new maps, new modes, and plenty of other fresh content to enjoy. What’s more, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 and its new Battle Pass are available now.

Call of Duty launched Season 1 and the Battle Pass that goes with it on December 3, 2019, along with a fresh trailer showcasing all of the goodies. Much like every other battle pass in the likes of Apex Legends and Destiny 2, CODMW’s Season 1 Battle Pass features paid and free tracks. Paying for the Battle Pass will get you into 100 levels of unlockable skins, trinkets, and other goodies. That said, there are also 23 free levels that include new two new weapons, special weapon blueprints, and some charms, emblems, and stickers. You can check out the trailer showcasing the Battle Pass content below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Battle Pass looks to be a much more enjoyable romp than that of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s. For one, the new weapons are unlocked at a much lower tier than they were before, allowing players to actually reach them without a long grind. Moreover, the tiers are said to be unlockable at both a rate of one per hour and at XP level milestones, making the grind for Battle Pass tiers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare sound a bit breezier than before, especially when you add double XP tokens to the mix. As is usual, you can also earn enough from the premium Battle Pass to buy Season 2’s pass if you level up enough.

For the time being at least, Activision appears to be staying away from the more shady side of practices they’ve been known for when it comes to Battle Pass and monetization in the past. It will remain to be seen if they can keep it up as we jump into Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.