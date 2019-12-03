Red Dead Online gets new Moonshiners pursuit later this month Red Dead Online players get even more opportunity when the Moonshiners Frontier Pursuit drops later this month.

Christmas is coming early for Red Dead Online players, as Rockstar has finally revealed the game’s next big update. Set to arrive on December 13, players will soon find themselves able to take on a brand-new Frontier Pursuit by becoming a Moonshiner.

There’s no official information on if the new Frontier Pursuit will work similarly to the current pursuits available, like Trader, Bounty Hunter, and Collector, but we imagine it will start off somewhat the same and will require some kind of investment of Gold to kick things off. Players will then be able to dive into the new profession and experience new storylines, mechanics, and unlock new skills as they build up their moonshining business alongside Maggie Fike.

To kick off your moonshining endeavors, you’re going to want to ensure you’re Trader Rank 5, or have at least completed a sell mission in the Trader pursuit. After the new content launches on December 13, you’ll receive an introduction to Maggie Fike through your very reliable camp coordinator, Cripps. From here, things will evolve as you unlock your moonshining shack, build it up, and grow your business.

According to the official presser from Rockstar Games,

“Owning and operating the Moonshine business is just part of your role. You’ll also work with Maggie through a series of story missions to be played solo or cooperatively as you help her get revenge on those who tried to take her down. As you grow the business (and eliminate a rival operation), you’ll learn new recipes and techniques that help make your moonshine the best by a country mile. You'll also have the opportunity to set up your own underground Bar serving your own shine, with customizable décor and the option to add a country band complete with dance floor to entertain your friends and clientele.”

We’ll be on the lookout for more info about the new Moonshining Frontier Pursuit as it becomes available, so keep your eyes here on Shacknews and on our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more content.