New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Red Dead Online gets new Moonshiners pursuit later this month

Red Dead Online players get even more opportunity when the Moonshiners Frontier Pursuit drops later this month.
Josh Hawkins
1

Christmas is coming early for Red Dead Online players, as Rockstar has finally revealed the game’s next big update. Set to arrive on December 13, players will soon find themselves able to take on a brand-new Frontier Pursuit by becoming a Moonshiner.

There’s no official information on if the new Frontier Pursuit will work similarly to the current pursuits available, like Trader, Bounty Hunter, and Collector, but we imagine it will start off somewhat the same and will require some kind of investment of Gold to kick things off. Players will then be able to dive into the new profession and experience new storylines, mechanics, and unlock new skills as they build up their moonshining business alongside Maggie Fike.

Moonshiners Frontier Pursuit coming to Red Dead Online

To kick off your moonshining endeavors, you’re going to want to ensure you’re Trader Rank 5, or have at least completed a sell mission in the Trader pursuit. After the new content launches on December 13, you’ll receive an introduction to Maggie Fike through your very reliable camp coordinator, Cripps. From here, things will evolve as you unlock your moonshining shack, build it up, and grow your business.

According to the official presser from Rockstar Games,

We’ll be on the lookout for more info about the new Moonshining Frontier Pursuit as it becomes available, so keep your eyes here on Shacknews and on our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more content.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola