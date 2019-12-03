Easy PVP Crucible Medals in Destiny 2 Learn the easiest PVP Crucible medals to earn in Destiny 2 so you can speed through quests.

There are a lot of Crucible medals in Destiny 2. There are medals for getting kills, medals for using weapons, and medals for working as a team. However, some of these PVP medals are easier to get than others. If you want to complete certain quests quickly, you’ll need to know which Crucible medals are the easy ones to earn.

Easy PVP Crucible Medals

There are dozens of medals to earn in the Crucible in Destiny 2. A lot of these medals can be rather challenging, especially those under the Gold Tier tab. However, there are a handful of medals which are rather easy to get. In fact, chances are you’ve already unlocked several hundred of these medals (if you’ve been playing for a while).

Some Crucible medals are easier to get than others. Don't aim for the Gold Tier medals, as they're extremely difficult to acquire and often take a whole lot of luck.

Below is a list of the medals that should be easy to unlock for most players. Consider also looking through the Crucible medals in the Triumph tab, as there might be some in there which you prefer to chase.

Easy weapon medals:

Cold Fusion – In a single life, defeat two opponents with a Fusion Rifle.

Close Encounters – Defeat two opponents at close range with a Shotgun without switching weapons or reloading.

Make it Rain – With any Machine Gun, defeat three opponents without reloading or switching weapons.

Calculated Trajectory – In a single life, defeat three opponents with Grenade Launcher final blows.

Easy class-based medals:

Lightning Strike – Defeat an opponent within 3 seconds of activating Arc Staff.

Lethal Instinct – Defeat an opponent within 2 seconds of activating Golden Gun.

Perfect Guard – Block fatal damage within 2 seconds of activating Ward of Dawn.

Absolute Force – Defeat two or more opponents in a single Fists of Havoc slam.

Defying Gravity – In a single Daybreak activation, defeat two or more opponents without touching the ground.

Lightning Storm – Defeat two or more opponents in a single Stormtrance activation.

Easy combat-based medals:

Blood for Blood – Defeat an opponent who just defeated an ally

Best Served Cold – Land the final blow on the Guardian who last defeated you

Not on My Watch – Land a final blow on an opponent who has damaged an ally.

Quick Strike – Defeat an opponent within the first 20 seconds of a match.

Comeback Kid – Defeat three opponents in a single life after having been defeated at least two consecutive times.

Easy multi + streak medals

Double Play – Rapidly defeat 2 opposing Guardians

Combined Fire – In a single life, defeat 3 opposing Guardians while assisting or assisted by your teammates.

Ruthless – In a single life, defeat 5 opposing Guardians

Shutdown – Shut down an opponent’s streak

Earning medals in Crucible in Destiny 2 can be tough. The importance of these medals isn’t always apparent, but some quests (such as Reconnaissance by Fire) require earning a whole lot of them. For these quests, it’s important to focus on the easiest medals to earn. Check out the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for more endgame pointers and tips.