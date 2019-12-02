New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - December 2, 2019

How did your Cyber Monday go? Check out Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

Hooray for Cyber Monday!

Adobe Analytics is projecting Cyber Monday was the most hardcore it has ever been, with sales coming in fast and furious in the last few hours of the day.

Message of love from Marc Rebillet

Loop Daddy is still out there on his European tour. 

ZeRo takes his talents to Facebook Gaming

He's still going to keep posting video content on his YouTube channel. I wonder how much they paid him... Probably not Beat Saber money.

#BabyYodaMemes

Did Guy Fieri go too far with his meme or is it totally dank? Let us know in the comments section.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 2, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Did you score any sweet Cyber Monday deals? A/S/L? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

