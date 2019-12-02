Evening Reading - December 2, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cyber Monday sales to hit record $9.2 billion

Hooray for Cyber Monday!

Adobe Analytics is projecting Cyber Monday was the most hardcore it has ever been, with sales coming in fast and furious in the last few hours of the day.

Message of love from Marc Rebillet

LOVE YOUR FELLOW MAN pic.twitter.com/Oi3ty2O5yO — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) December 1, 2019

Loop Daddy is still out there on his European tour.

ZeRo takes his talents to Facebook Gaming

He's still going to keep posting video content on his YouTube channel. I wonder how much they paid him... Probably not Beat Saber money.

#BabyYodaMemes

Only Guy Fieri could take something so cute and douche it up so hideously. pic.twitter.com/G3YsYl8WiI — TJ Denzer (@JohnnyChugs) December 2, 2019

Did Guy Fieri go too far with his meme or is it totally dank? Let us know in the comments section.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for December 2, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.

