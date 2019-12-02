Teppen celebrates 4 million downloads with new skins, game mode Players can also earn free Pack Tickets and a swath of other goodies with one of the biggest Teppen updates of the year.

Teppen players around the world get a massive new update to sift through this week, as GungHo Online Entertainment launched one of the biggest updates to the game yet.

In celebration of Teppen reaching 4 million downloads, GungHo announced that players would receive a new selection pack, Hero skins, and a completely new mode for the card battler.

From today through December 24, players will get free Pack Tickets from older Teppen card packs within their first four days of logging into the game. The first day's login will get players Pack Tickets from the "Core" card pack. Days two and three will offer up the "Day of Nightmares" and "The Devils Awaken" packs. Day four brings a new "WC2019 Selection Pack" ticket.

A new game mode called the EX Grand Prix will also be available for a limited time. It will offer players new ways to play the game as well as rewards in the form of Pack Tickets and cards that rotate each month.

The venue for the upcoming 2019 Teppen World Championship was also announced. It's set to take place at the Tokyo International Forum on December 21 and will be free for anyone to enter. If you do decide to, you'll get free, Secret Cards. You can register here.

Ready to take on Teppen? Be sure to let us know if you're jumping into the game.