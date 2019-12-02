New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Interview: Fix your mistakes in Don't Be Patchman

Gain a new point of view with this exclusive interview for Naturally Intelligents' Don't Be Patchman.
Donovan Erskine
1

Don’t be Patchman is a 2D action adventure game, done in a pixelated art style. This title sees players take over the role of Patchman, a renegade gardener looking to right the wrongs he made in a previous life. This self-aware indie game was developed by Naturally Intelligent and is broken up into an episodic form of storytelling.

We had the opportunity to sit down and interview David Kerr, a game director at Naturally Intelligent about the work being done on Don’t Be Patchman. Being an indie game, Don’t Be Patchman is developed by a much smaller team than that of the triple A titles on the market. Kerr mentions in the interview that there are two core members of the team, along with 3 contractors.

Don’t Be Patchman is set in a dystopian world that clearly has something to say about identity and character. Kerr leans into this when prompted during the above interview. “We’d like them to hear our message or, commentary about society, and I’d like them to take that home with them.” The devs hope that in all of the madness, players can find a new point of view on their own world.

The first episode of Don’t Be Patchman has already been released, with the second coming in 2020. For more exclusive interviews, subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. Donovan is currently studying broadcast journalism at Bowie State University with hopes to join the Shacknews team full time after graduation. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola