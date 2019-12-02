Interview: Fix your mistakes in Don't Be Patchman Gain a new point of view with this exclusive interview for Naturally Intelligents' Don't Be Patchman.

Don’t be Patchman is a 2D action adventure game, done in a pixelated art style. This title sees players take over the role of Patchman, a renegade gardener looking to right the wrongs he made in a previous life. This self-aware indie game was developed by Naturally Intelligent and is broken up into an episodic form of storytelling.

We had the opportunity to sit down and interview David Kerr, a game director at Naturally Intelligent about the work being done on Don’t Be Patchman. Being an indie game, Don’t Be Patchman is developed by a much smaller team than that of the triple A titles on the market. Kerr mentions in the interview that there are two core members of the team, along with 3 contractors.

Don’t Be Patchman is set in a dystopian world that clearly has something to say about identity and character. Kerr leans into this when prompted during the above interview. “We’d like them to hear our message or, commentary about society, and I’d like them to take that home with them.” The devs hope that in all of the madness, players can find a new point of view on their own world.

The first episode of Don't Be Patchman has already been released, with the second coming in 2020.