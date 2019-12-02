Burned Town treasure locations - Red Dead Online Learn all four possible treasure locations for the Burned Town Treasure Map in Red Dead Online.

If you’re looking to nab the treasure from the Burned Town Treasure Map in Red Dead Online, then you’ll have a total of four possible spawns to look through. In this guide, we’ll break down each of the four spawns and detail where to find the treasure locations in the Burned Town.

Like most of the Treasure Maps you’ll come across in Red Dead Online, the Burned Town map has a total of four possible treasure locations for players to check out. To get started, make your way over to Limpany, the small burned town just north of Flatneck Station.

If you’re approaching from the road, then the first treasure location you’ll want to check for is the saloon and inn just to the left as you enter the town. If the treasure has spawned here, you’ll find it in a lockbox underneath a desk on the second level.

The next location you’ll want to check is the crumbled down house just east of the saloon. Look for the treasure chest inside the collapsed house.

Next, head to the stone building in the back of the town. This is the jail for the burned down town of Limpany, and a common area that players will often find bounty targets when they are located in Limpany. Look out for the treasure chest inside the jail, in front of the cell on the right.

The final possible treasure location in the Burned Town Treasure Map is inside of the sheriff’s office. Look for the chest inside the burned-out building and open it up to claim your reward.

