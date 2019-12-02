New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Learn all four possible treasure locations for the Burned Town Treasure Map in Red Dead Online.
Josh Hawkins
1

If you’re looking to nab the treasure from the Burned Town Treasure Map in Red Dead Online, then you’ll have a total of four possible spawns to look through. In this guide, we’ll break down each of the four spawns and detail where to find the treasure locations in the Burned Town.

Burned Town treasure locations - Red Dead Online

Like most of the Treasure Maps you’ll come across in Red Dead Online, the Burned Town map has a total of four possible treasure locations for players to check out. To get started, make your way over to Limpany, the small burned town just north of Flatneck Station.

Burned Town Treasure Map - treasure location 1

If you’re approaching from the road, then the first treasure location you’ll want to check for is the saloon and inn just to the left as you enter the town. If the treasure has spawned here, you’ll find it in a lockbox underneath a desk on the second level.

Burned Town Treasure Map - treasure location 2

The next location you’ll want to check is the crumbled down house just east of the saloon. Look for the treasure chest inside the collapsed house.

Burned Treasure Map - treasure location 3

Next, head to the stone building in the back of the town. This is the jail for the burned down town of Limpany, and a common area that players will often find bounty targets when they are located in Limpany. Look out for the treasure chest inside the jail, in front of the cell on the right.

The Burned Town Treasure Map - treasure location 4

The final possible treasure location in the Burned Town Treasure Map is inside of the sheriff’s office. Look for the chest inside the burned-out building and open it up to claim your reward. 

Looking for more help finding treasure locations in Red Dead Online? Check out our guide on all Dakota River Bend treasure locations, or our guide on all East Watsons treasure locations. You can also return to our complete Red Dead Redemption 2 guide, where you’ll find over 70 guides dedicated to helping you make the most of your time Arthur Morgan’s world.

