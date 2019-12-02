Eagle locations in Red Dead Redemption 2 Everything you need to know to hunt for Eagles in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

Eagles are just one of the many creatures that players can find and hunt in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online. Knowing where to hunt for Eagles will be vital to your success, and whether you’re looking to complete challenges in the main story or the online mode, this guide will help you succeed in your endeavors. Below you’ll find several Eagle locations in Red Dead Redemption 2, which will help you bring this massive bird down without much trouble.

Eagle locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

If you’re looking to hunt for Eagles in Red Dead Redemption 2, then there are a couple of things to keep in mind. First, the Varmint Rifle is going to be the best way to get a clean kill and make the most of the Eagles that you take down, so make sure you’re stocked up on ammo and good to go before you head out.

Next, you’re going to want to listen out for Eagles. The best way to spot them is by using your ears. Listen out for the distinct calls that Eagles make, and then search the skies above you when you hear them.

The first location we’re going to suggest you look out for Eagle spawns is up near Owanjila Dam, just west of Strawberry. Head to the little crook in the road right beside the N in Owanjila Dam, and search the nearby treetops, rocks, and skies for an Eagle that has a high chance of spawning in at this location.

The next location you can find an Eagle spawn at is Bard’s Crossing, just west of Flatneck Station. Look out for the Eagle to be perched along the railing that runs the length of the train tracks that cross over the river. Use Dead Eye to take it down quickly from far away.

Finally, the next two locations are found up at Cattail Pond, north of Cumberland Falls. The first spawn is found right north of the fork in the road that runs north of Cattail Pond.

The second Eagle spawn at Cattail Pond can be found just west of the C in Cattail, on the opposite side of the road as the pond. Remember to use your Eagle Eye to spot any Eagles in the air and listen out for their calls as you hunt for them.

Now that you know a few Eagle locations, head back over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide for even more handy info and strategy content. You can also check out our Red Dead Redemption 2 topic for the latest content we’ve created surrounding Rockstar Games’ hit western adventure.