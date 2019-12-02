New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! December 2, 2019

It's here! It's late! It's your First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! It is late today. Please understand that I was busy doing things. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Quake III Arena celebrates 20th anniversary

This was the best Quake, and I spent hundreds of hours playing it online. 

Share your memories in Schnapple's Shacknews Chatty thread.

Lil Bub has passed away

This famous Internet kitty cat brought joy to so many people over their nearly eight year life. Rest in peace, Lil Bub.

Now here's Link holding a giant cat

Too soon?

Cleveland Browns fans don't deserve this

Terry Pluto wrote a great article yesterday about the loss to the Steelers. He makes great points about our franchise's leadership and culture problems. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 2, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola after getting a bath to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to this week? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

