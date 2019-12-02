First Post! December 2, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! It is late today. Please understand that I was busy doing things. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Quake III Arena celebrates 20th anniversary
Happy 20th birthday, #Quake III Arena! pic.twitter.com/JqfB9N6SIo— Quake Champions (@Quake) December 2, 2019
This was the best Quake, and I spent hundreds of hours playing it online.
It is Quake 3’s 20th Anniversary today. I still have one of the trade show launch props in my garage. pic.twitter.com/YGDnAwkmtF— John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) December 2, 2019
Share your memories in Schnapple's Shacknews Chatty thread.
Lil Bub has passed away
It's me, Mike - BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. - https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR— Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019
This famous Internet kitty cat brought joy to so many people over their nearly eight year life. Rest in peace, Lil Bub.
Now here's Link holding a giant cat
I don’t know who needs to see this but here is Link holding a giant cat. pic.twitter.com/GTgbf4mVu3— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) December 1, 2019
Too soon?
Cleveland Browns fans don't deserve this
#Browns #BrownsTwitter pic.twitter.com/DtsGo3ouap— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 1, 2019
Terry Pluto wrote a great article yesterday about the loss to the Steelers. He makes great points about our franchise's leadership and culture problems.
What are friends for? 😉#LegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/O1j0du2ZSb— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 26, 2019
- Super Mario Maker 2 Ver. 2 update introduces Link this week
- Cyber Monday 2019 PS4, Xbox One, Switch, & PC Deals - Consoles & Games
- Cyber Monday 2019 Nintendo 2DS & 3DS Deals - Handhelds, Games, & Peripherals
- Free PS Plus December games include Titanfall 2 & Monster Energy Supercross
