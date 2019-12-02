First Post! December 2, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! It is late today. Please understand that I was busy doing things. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Quake III Arena celebrates 20th anniversary

This was the best Quake, and I spent hundreds of hours playing it online.

It is Quake 3’s 20th Anniversary today. I still have one of the trade show launch props in my garage. pic.twitter.com/YGDnAwkmtF — John Carmack (@ID_AA_Carmack) December 2, 2019

Lil Bub has passed away

It's me, Mike - BUB's dude. BUB has departed, she's on her way home. - https://t.co/8pGC6fVy4a pic.twitter.com/trkosFT2uR — Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) December 2, 2019

This famous Internet kitty cat brought joy to so many people over their nearly eight year life. Rest in peace, Lil Bub.

Now here's Link holding a giant cat

I don’t know who needs to see this but here is Link holding a giant cat. pic.twitter.com/GTgbf4mVu3 — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) December 1, 2019

Too soon?

Cleveland Browns fans don't deserve this

Terry Pluto wrote a great article yesterday about the loss to the Steelers. He makes great points about our franchise's leadership and culture problems.

