EVE Echoes brings EVE Online to mobile with Open Beta launch Players can sign-up and download EVE Echoes as the game aims to capture the core of its PC MMO counterpart on mobile devices.

It sounds wild to try to condense the massive network of gameplay, economics, and social structure that is EVE Online down to a mobile format, let alone port it one-to-one, but CCP Games and NetEase Games intends to do just that with EVE Echoes. The game has just entered Open Beta and players can sign up and venture into the mobile universe now.

CCP Games announced the launch of EVE Echoes in Open Beta on December 2, 2019 via a press release on the EVE Echoes website. As of today, players in US, Australian, New Zealand, Canadian, Russian, European, and South Korean regions can download the game and take on the vast adventure, trade, and combat of a new and separate Eden universe on Android and iOS devices. You can catch a glimpse of the game in action from previous builds this year just below.

Alongside the launch of EVE Echoes in Open Beta comes a new update for the game from its previous Alphas. An expanded roster of ships, drones, and modules make their way to the game, along with an new trading platform, storyline missions, and a new tutorial that will introduce and bring fresh players up to speed on the stylings of EVE Echoes control, whether you’re an old hand at EVE Online or have never touched an EVE game before. All this comes alongside various balance tweaks and optimizations for the game.

EVE Echoes is developed by NetEase Games, who are working closely with CCP to faithfully adapt the game. Though EVE Echoes is reportedly set in its own distinct universe and is likely far away from any type of crossplay or connection with the main EVE Online game, the Open Beta marks a major step for the game. Perhaps we’ll see the full version join the ranks of 2020 game releases.

You can download the Open Beta for EVE Echoes on Android and iOS devices now.