Weekend Discussion - December 1, 2019

Oh no, it's December 2019. How did that happen? Hurry up and read this Weekend Discussion before Sunday comes to an end!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

#BabyYodaMemes

Baby Yoda memes are where it is at on the Internet these days. I am not even watching the mandarin oranges show, but I am collecting all of these dank memes.

Finance Shack - Buffett's Berkshire has $128 billion of cash on hand

This CNBC article highlights the high P/E and P/S ratios of the S&P 500. I find it interesting that the S&P 500 Index's price-to-sales ratio is sitting at the highest levels since the early 2000s. Something to keep an eye on, for sure. Buffett said in a recent annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects.” 

Footage of Sanic going too fast at the 1993 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Sanic, no!!!!!

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 13

The Browns are in Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. I am sure it will be a clean game... Head over to our NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to talk trash, complain about instant reply, or cry about your Fantasy Football team.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion for December 1, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola