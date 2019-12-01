Weekend Discussion - December 1, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Sunday Edition of Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

#BabyYodaMemes

are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/occtAetXqs — Glitter 🦦 (@xoGlitterTV) December 1, 2019

Baby Yoda memes are where it is at on the Internet these days. I am not even watching the mandarin oranges show, but I am collecting all of these dank memes.

Finance Shack - Buffett's Berkshire has $128 billion of cash on hand

This CNBC article highlights the high P/E and P/S ratios of the S&P 500. I find it interesting that the S&P 500 Index's price-to-sales ratio is sitting at the highest levels since the early 2000s. Something to keep an eye on, for sure. Buffett said in a recent annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders that “prices are sky-high for businesses possessing decent long-term prospects.”

Footage of Sanic going too fast at the 1993 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

We finally have video footage of the Sonic balloon incident back in the 1993 Macy’s Parade. pic.twitter.com/LZuvb7J42U — 🎄Tim Roscoe ❄️ (@RenandStimpySon) November 28, 2019

Sanic, no!!!!!

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 13

The Browns are in Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. I am sure it will be a clean game... Head over to our NFL mega thread on the Shacknews Chatty to talk trash, complain about instant reply, or cry about your Fantasy Football team.

Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

Lola is the best dog.

