2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Evening Reading - November 29, 2019

Black Friday 2019 is coming to a close, and so is this holiday week. Get anything good? Check out this Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for your Black Friday 2019 Edition of Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Pokemon Cypher 2019 drops

This might be the longest cypher ever.

PUMA and Tetris collaboration

Two new pairs of shoes. Dope or nope?

K-pop stars Choi Jong-hoon and Jung Joon-young sentenced to prison for raping unconscious women

Source Getty Images.
Source Getty Images.

One of the K-pop stars was apparently sharing video footage of some of these heinous acts. The men have received six and five year prison sentences.

Another solid Internet video

That was an expected cat.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 29, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

