First Post! November 29, 2019 - Black Friday

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Black Friday 2019 Edition of First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Marc Rebillet - Live in Amsterdam
Loop Daddy, also known as lookitzpancakes on the Shacknews Chatty, posted an hour-long video of a recent musical performance in Amsterdamn. Lola actually barked at the set at around 30 minutes in.
Thing brings back horrible dial-up Internet memories
start up - aol pic.twitter.com/ObJG6hRXjF— jon dances to: (@jondancesto) November 28, 2019
Rest in peace, AOL. I will always miss AIM.
Thanks, I hate it
what pic.twitter.com/8r9a4LP6X1— shane ✿ NEMI DAY (@ttaruchi) November 26, 2019
That is certainly a way to prepare ramen...
Baby Yoda merch is here
Baby Yoda merchandise is finally for sale. Slurp up the postmodern goop that is Star Wars gear in 2019.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Black Friday 2019 deals - PS4, Nintendo Switch, 4K TVs, and more
- Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Apple Store & more - Black Friday 2019 hours
- Black Friday 2019 VR deals - PSVR, Oculus Rift, & Valve Index
- Black Friday 2019 iPhone deals
- Black Friday 2019 PC gaming deals - Laptops, desktops, and more
- Black Friday 2019 Target Deals - Consoles, PCs, TVs, & More
- Black Friday 2019 Nintendo Switch deals for consoles & games
- Black Friday 2019 PS4 deals - consoles, controllers & games
- Black Friday 2019 Nintendo 3DS & 2DS deals for hardware & games
- Black Friday 2019 Xbox One deals - consoles, controllers & games
- Black Friday 2019 Walmart Deals - Console bundles, games, and TV's
- Blizzard launches Overwatch free trial with Black Friday 2019 sales
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Black Friday Edition of First Post! for November 29, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
Are you shopping for something today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 29, 2019 - Black Friday