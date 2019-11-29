New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! November 29, 2019 - Black Friday

We got all the Black Friday 2019 deals right here, or you could just stay in and look memes. Either way, here's your First Post!
Asif Khan
3

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Black Friday 2019 Edition of First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Marc Rebillet - Live in Amsterdam

Loop Daddy, also known as lookitzpancakes on the Shacknews Chatty, posted an hour-long video of a recent musical performance in Amsterdamn. Lola actually barked at the set at around 30 minutes in. 

Thing brings back horrible dial-up Internet memories

Rest in peace, AOL. I will always miss AIM.

Thanks, I hate it

That is certainly a way to prepare ramen...

Baby Yoda merch is here

Baby Yoda merchandise is finally for sale. Slurp up the postmodern goop that is Star Wars gear in 2019.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Black Friday Edition of First Post! for November 29, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Are you shopping for something today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola