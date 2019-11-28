Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2019

This is it! Black Friday has arrived and the console makers are holding nothing back. The top games of the last couple of years are all on sale! So if you want something to play for the holidays, this is a good time to get out your wallets!
Additional games have been added to the PlayStation 4 Black Friday sale, all from the PlayStation first-party library. The Xbox One Black Friday sale is now available to everyone, not just Gold members. And Nintendo has kicked off their Black Friday in a big way, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild leading all comers. Take your pick and enjoy the holidays!
(Editor's Note, ICYMI: We've done the last-gen deals for the past several years, but now feels like the time to phase them out. If there's a demand for them to return, it'll be considered, but going forward, we'll be focusing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch only.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - FREE!
- The Final Station - FREE!
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.62 (75% off)
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition - $6.44 (70% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $5.99 (70% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $71.99 (10% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $44.99 (25% off)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $22.49 (25% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crackdown 3 - $24.89 (17% off)
- Code Vein - $41.99 (30% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $33.19 (17% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $33.19 (17% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Rage 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $11.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) - $23.99 (60% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $44.99 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Anthem - $17.99 (70% off)
- Battlefield V - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $23.99 (60% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $13.39 (33% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $27.99 (30% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Hitman 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Rocket League - $11.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $31.99 (20% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $23.99 (40% off)
- RAD - $13.99 (30% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.99 (30% off)
- FIFA 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $14.99 (40% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $23.99 (20% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $5.99 (60% off)
- Tekken 7 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Killer Instinct Definitive Edition - $13.19 (67% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $11.99 (40% off)
- Xbox has opened up its Black Friday Sale up to everyone! There are over 600 games on sale, so check out everything featured during the Xbox One Black Friday Sale. Xbox LIVE Gold members save more!
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Concrete Genie - $20.09 (33% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Medievil - $20.09 (33% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - $9.99 (50% off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $40.19 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24 at 11:59PM PT)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Code Vein - $35.99 (40% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $20.09 (30% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $17.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are dozens of more games on sale as part of the PlayStation 4 Black Friday Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Outlast 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
The following games are on sale for Black Friday!
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - $41.99 (30% off)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - $49.99 (17% off)
- Mario Tennis Aces - $41.99 (30% off)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker - $27.99 (30% off)
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (30% off)
- Fire Emblem Warriors - $41.99 (30% off)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - $41.99 (30% off)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - $41.99 (30% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $39.99 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $11.99 (40% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- TowerFall - $9.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $13.99 (30% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $25.99 (35% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $17.99 (40% off)
- SNK HEROINES Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Okami HD - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido - $24.99 (50% off)
- Slay the Spire - $19.99 (20% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overland - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $19.99 (33% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $7.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wargroove - $13.99 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate - $24.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (33% off)
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $19.99 (60% off)
- GRANDIA HD Collection - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mark of the Ninja Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition - $27.99 (30% off)
- Disgaea 4 Complete+ - $39.99 (20% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hob: The Definitive Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Champions - $3.99 (60% off)
- Cat Quest - $4.54 (65% off)
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance - $5.99 (60% off)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Gone Home - $7.49 (50% off)
- Gorogoa - $7.49 (50% off)
- Darkwood - $10.49 (30% off)
This is on top of the normal Nintendo Switch deals, which can be found below:
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $17.99 (66% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $12.49 (75% off)
- God Eater 3 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Namco Museum - $10.19 (67% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.74 (67% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $11.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Crossing Souls - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.99 (33% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $14.99 (25% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sonic Forces - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $19.99 (20% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $20.99 (33% off)
- Neo Cab - $15.99 (20% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $23.99 (20% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $39.99 (20% off)
- FIFA 20 Legacy Edition - $34.99 (30% off)
- Plague Inc: Evolved - $10.49 (30% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe Edition - $31.49 (30% off)
- Fantasy Strike - $19.79 (33% off)
- Stranger Things 3: The Game - $9.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials Rising - $12.49 (50% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $17.49 (30% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.99 (50% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $11.99 (40% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $14.99 (50% off)
- Double Cross - $4.99 (75% off)
- Abzu - $13.99 (30% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection - $23.99 (40% off)
- Full Metal Furies - $6.79 (66% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $5.09 (67% off)
- Transistor - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mutant Football League Dynasty Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Child of Light: Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $3.74 (75% off)
- Batman: The Enemy Within - $3.74 (75% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Brawlout - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Flame in the Flood Complete Edition - $5.24 (67% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- Blaster Master Zero - $4.99 (50% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2019