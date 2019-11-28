Weekend Console Download Deals: Black Friday 2019

This is it! Black Friday has arrived and the console makers are holding nothing back. The top games of the last couple of years are all on sale! So if you want something to play for the holidays, this is a good time to get out your wallets!

Additional games have been added to the PlayStation 4 Black Friday sale, all from the PlayStation first-party library. The Xbox One Black Friday sale is now available to everyone, not just Gold members. And Nintendo has kicked off their Black Friday in a big way, with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild leading all comers. Take your pick and enjoy the holidays!

(Editor's Note, ICYMI: We've done the last-gen deals for the past several years, but now feels like the time to phase them out. If there's a demand for them to return, it'll be considered, but going forward, we'll be focusing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch only.)

Gears 5

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

The following games are on sale for Black Friday!

This is on top of the normal Nintendo Switch deals, which can be found below: