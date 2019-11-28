Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2019

Black Friday sales are starting earlier and earlier, it seems. And sure enough, as we look through the PC gaming storefronts on this Thanksgiving day, it sinks in that all of the Black Friday sales have begun. That means it's time for Shacknews to spring into action and highlight all of this year's best sales.
Steam has its Autumn Sale going strong, the Epic Games Store is continuing its big Black Friday Sale, the Humble Store has expanded its Fall Sale offering to include about a dozen new publishers and hundreds more games, Green Man Gaming has more games and wants to give you free games for buying, Blizzard started its big Black Friday sale this week, and GOG.com just launched its big sale this morning.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- BlizzCon Virtual Ticket (includes all freebies) - $42.49 (15% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $49.99 (16% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Enhanced Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Overwatch - $14.99 (25% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth - $24.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.49 (26% off)
- Diablo III Battle Chest - $19.98 (33% off)
- Diablo III - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Reaper of Souls - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $14.95 (40% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- StarCraft: Cartooned - $7.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft II Campaign Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Nova Covert Ops Campaign - $7.49 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Hearthstone Magni Bronzebeard Hero - $6.99 (30% off)
- Hearthstone Medivh Hero - $6.99 (30% off)
- Hearthstone Alleria Windrunner Hero - $6.99 (30% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $9.51 (82% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $27.99 (79% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Black Ops Pass - $19.99 (60% off)
Direct2Drive
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Cities Skylines [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
Epic Games Store
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - FREE until 11/29
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $16.99 (15% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sinking City - $38.99 (35% off)
- John Wick Hex - $16.99 (15% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls - $15.99 (20% off)
- Heavy Rain - $15.99 (20% off)
- What the Golf? - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (33% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $19.99 (20% off)
Fanatical
Use the coupon code BLACK10 to save an additional 10% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.39 (26% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.19 (23% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $19.59 (51% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $29.39 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (w/ALL DLC characters) + Guilty Gear Rev2 All-in-One [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $14.85 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.62 (81% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $15.00 (75% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $30.00 (70% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $4.80 (76% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $29.99 (25% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Stardew Valley - $13.49 (10% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Messenger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.69 (35% off)
- The Council - $10.19 (66% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.69 (45% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $19.99 (50% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $44.15 (26% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $35.58 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $40.49 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $17.84 (49% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $15.84 (74% off)
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $15.84 (74% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.20 (66% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $27.19 (32% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall [Steam] - $30.14 (66% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.61 (61% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $24.30 (57% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $29.74 (41% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. Pay more than the average $6.08 to get Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces. These activate on Steam.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Rage 2 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition [GOG.com] - $14.99 (70% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 [Origin] - $40.19 (33% off)
- FIFA 20 [Origin] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- Quantum Break [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Two Point Hospital [Steam] - $11.89 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Into The Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
Origin
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $39.99 (33% off)
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off) (Select expansions also on sale)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $29.99 (25% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $8.99 (70% off)
- A Way Out - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Titanfall 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
Spend $50 or more and receive a $10 discount. Restrictions apply.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $21.00 (65% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $16.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $27.00 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $15.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- Code Vein - $41.99 (30% off)
- Greedfall - $39.99 (20% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- ArmA III - $10.19 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $26.99 (55% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.67 (51% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.74 (45% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $8.99 (70% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $15.99 (60% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $19.79 (34% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $17.49 (65% off)
- Chrono Trigger - $7.49 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $16.74 (33% off)
- Outward - $19.99 (50% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spelunky - $2.24 (85% off)
- BattleTech - $13.59 (66% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $82.40 (72% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2019