Weekend PC Download Deals: Black Friday 2019

Black Friday sales are starting earlier and earlier, it seems. And sure enough, as we look through the PC gaming storefronts on this Thanksgiving day, it sinks in that all of the Black Friday sales have begun. That means it's time for Shacknews to spring into action and highlight all of this year's best sales.

Steam has its Autumn Sale going strong, the Epic Games Store is continuing its big Black Friday Sale, the Humble Store has expanded its Fall Sale offering to include about a dozen new publishers and hundreds more games, Green Man Gaming has more games and wants to give you free games for buying, Blizzard started its big Black Friday sale this week, and GOG.com just launched its big sale this morning.

There's no going wrong with whatever you pick, so select your favorite game and go nuts.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Use the coupon code BLACK10 to save an additional 10% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. Pay more than the average $6.08 to get Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Spend $50 or more and receive a $10 discount. Restrictions apply.

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.