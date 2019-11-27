New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 27, 2019

A billion dollar heist, and some funny videos await you. Check out Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

$1 billion jewelry heist, thieves still at large

Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP
Sebastian Kahnert/dpa via AP

A bunch of priceless jewelry was stolen from Germany's Dresden Museum, but experts estimate the total value to be over $1 billion. Most of these pieces will not be able to be sold on the black market, so the thieves will likely break down the jewelry to sell the precious stones and gold. Broken down, the stolen jewelry is still worth over $200 million. The criminals got into the museum through a hole that is no bigger than an average human head, and have not been apprehended. 

Evolve PR unveils Evolvetrin, a miracle cure for crappy game trailer

The video game PR firm also issued a report on E3 this week.

"So the cold hard truth is that, in its current state, E3 looks to be in rough shape and is a dicey proposition for a lot of parties. There are plenty of factors influencing this situation, such as the ever increasing public presence, larger names abandoning the event, and the ease of covering the show (or similar presentations) from home. The pool of first-hand coverage that came out of E3 this year has shrunk comparatively, and what remained went even further to those big names, leaving smaller titles high and dry."

AI pushes Go master Lee Se-dol to retire

Courtesy of Getty Images.
Courtesy of Getty Images.

"There is an entity that cannot be defeated," the 18-time world Go champion told South Korea's Yonhap news agency. AlphaGo is software created by Alphabet subsidiary Deepmind. "On behalf of the whole AlphaGo team at DeepMind, I'd like to congratulate Lee Se-dol for his legendary decade at the top of the game, and wish him the very best for the future," said Deepmind Co-founder Demis Hassabis. Shout out to shirif for bringing this story to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

And now a solid Internet video with some dogs

Those are certainly some dogs on the Internet.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 27, 2019.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this Thanksgiving weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

