Evening Reading - November 27, 2019

$1 billion jewelry heist, thieves still at large

A bunch of priceless jewelry was stolen from Germany's Dresden Museum, but experts estimate the total value to be over $1 billion. Most of these pieces will not be able to be sold on the black market, so the thieves will likely break down the jewelry to sell the precious stones and gold. Broken down, the stolen jewelry is still worth over $200 million. The criminals got into the museum through a hole that is no bigger than an average human head, and have not been apprehended.

Evolve PR unveils Evolvetrin, a miracle cure for crappy game trailer

Evolve Originals presents Evolvetrin, the miracle cure for all your game trailer needs! 🙏🍕🥛https://t.co/I0rzcd1yzr pic.twitter.com/FPAy6SFmvl — Evolve PR (@evolve_pr) November 26, 2019

The video game PR firm also issued a report on E3 this week.

"So the cold hard truth is that, in its current state, E3 looks to be in rough shape and is a dicey proposition for a lot of parties. There are plenty of factors influencing this situation, such as the ever increasing public presence, larger names abandoning the event, and the ease of covering the show (or similar presentations) from home. The pool of first-hand coverage that came out of E3 this year has shrunk comparatively, and what remained went even further to those big names, leaving smaller titles high and dry."

AI pushes Go master Lee Se-dol to retire

"There is an entity that cannot be defeated," the 18-time world Go champion told South Korea's Yonhap news agency. AlphaGo is software created by Alphabet subsidiary Deepmind. "On behalf of the whole AlphaGo team at DeepMind, I'd like to congratulate Lee Se-dol for his legendary decade at the top of the game, and wish him the very best for the future," said Deepmind Co-founder Demis Hassabis. Shout out to shirif for bringing this story to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

And now a solid Internet video with some dogs

Families are like fudge – mostly sweet with a few nuts♥️ pic.twitter.com/Wt0xcfGN7O — ♥️WENDY WOO♥️ (@Wendywoo_g) November 27, 2019

