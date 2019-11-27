Free PS Plus December games include Titanfall 2 & Monster Energy Supercross Jump into your choice of machine, whether it's for racing or war, and do it for the low price of free with PlayStation Plus's December games!

As we get into the final month of 2019, PlayStation has prepared another quality offering of PS Plus games for us this holiday season. Titanfall 2 is included this time out, offering players a chance to get into Respawn’s solid story and exceptional first-person shooter and mech combat. Monster Energy Supercross is also up for grabs if you have an itch for some racing.

PlayStation announced its December 2019 PlayStation Plus line-up on November 27, 2019 via the PlayStation blog. Starting on December 1, 2019, players will be able to download Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross on PlayStation 4 for free, complete with a pretty good story and Respawn’s strong pre-Apex Legends first-person shooter combat formula. If you’ve held off on jumping into the different destructive mechs you can unleash in this game, or ways in which you can destroy them, now is definitely the time to climb aboard. You can also check what we thought of Titanfall 2 in our review.

Titanfall 2 and Monster Energy Supercross will both challenge you to become familiar with your machines and pursue victory in December 2019.

Monster Energy Supercross seems like a little bit more of a “hmm, sure” addition to the PS Plus line-up, but by all accounts, it’s not a terrible racing game. A decent career mode and visual style comes packed with quite a few features to make it worth a play if you’re looking to get into some racing action.

Of course, this also means November 2019’s PS Plus line-up is about to go away. November featured a fairly excellent selection with Nioh and Outlast 2. Nioh is a stellar Team Ninja (Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive) take on the Dark Souls formula of hack n’ slack action RPG gameplay, and arguably as good if not better than any Soulsborne game if you ask our opinion. Meanwhile, Outlast 2 was a continuation of the popular first-person horror that has you helplessly running away from insane killers looking to brutalize you as you seek to unravel the mystery of a deadly cult.

If you want to get either of those games for free, the time to do so is running out. December 2019 is right around the corner, so get ready for a motor-heavy month of racing and robots.