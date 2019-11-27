Unboxing & Review: Transformers 35th Anniversary Mystery Box To celebrate Transformers' 35th anniversary, Greg unboxes an assortment of different toys from Hasbro in a massive mystery box that includes BotBots and the special 35th Anniversary editions of Optimus Prime and Megatron.

Few toy lines have the history and depth that the Transformers has seen since it’s original launch back in 1984, Over the past 35 years, the toy line has seen some drastic changes, new designs, and tons of variation along the way. Recently, we had the chance to unbox a massive mystery box from Hasbro that included a slew of great toys like Transformer’s BotBots lineup, and even the 35th-anniversary editions of Megatron and Optimus Prime.

Designed to look like common, everyday household items, the BotBots are a cute way to introduce kids to the Transformers toy line. While these smaller toys don’t offer as much detail as some of the others, they are a nice little addition to the Transformers family, though, and some of the designs that have been created for them are very much “outside the box”, as you’d expect from a toy line with such a long-standing history.

Next up are the Transformers Cyberverse Power of the Spark toys. Included in this line-up we had a chance to unbox the Cheetor, Sea Fury, and Slipstream figures. The details here aren’t nearly as popping as the Siege line of toys, but it’s very clear from overall design that these figures are more meant for the younger kids out there. They feel a lot more durable than the Siege line, and while the colors don’t pop nearly as much, they still look good overall.

Finally, we have the real price of this mystery box, the 35th Anniversary editions of Optimus Prime and Megatron. Like the regular editions of the Siege line-up, these figures include the same look and details, however, they also feature a special paint coat that helps them really stand out against the others. It’s a great look, to be quite honest, and one that makes these two special action figures stand out above the pack.

For more great videos like this, make sure you head over to YouTube and subscribe to both Shacknews and GamerHubTV.