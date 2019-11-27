First Post! November 27, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Sun on your butt is the latest Internet trend gaining speed
Some people really do the darnedest things. “In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on,” says an influencer, who goes by Ra of Earth. This video embedded below is not safe for work.
View this post on Instagram
Butthole sunning 🤘🌞🤘 @jamesoncamden @planttreeswithus @man.tribe
Chess meets Poker in the mobile app nobody asked for... Choker!
I received a PR blast for this game, and I had to share it with you fine folks. Choker?
Catwoman and Batman character models swapped
someone swapped the batman and catwoman character models and... oh my god pic.twitter.com/BneQFmdIzf— juan (@juanbuis) November 27, 2019
I am not sure which Batman game this is, but good for them!
UploadVR is doing a Holiday VR Showcase
Our friends at UploadVR have put together another video presentation that will highlight some great virtual reality games and apps. Check it out!
