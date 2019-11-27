New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

First Post! November 27, 2019

Thanksgiving is tomorrow, but we still have work to do at Shacknews. Check out your First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sun on your butt is the latest Internet trend gaining speed

Perineum sunning is the latest trend spreading like herpes on Instagram.
Perineum sunning is the latest trend spreading like herpes on Instagram.

Some people really do the darnedest things. “In a mere 30 seconds of sunlight on your butthole, you will receive more energy from this electric node than you would in an entire day being outside with your clothes on,” says an influencer, who goes by Ra of Earth. This video embedded below is not safe for work.

View this post on Instagram

Butthole sunning 🤘🌞🤘 @jamesoncamden @planttreeswithus @man.tribe

A post shared by I am Ɍ Δ:Human Teacher/Student (@ra_of_earth) on

Chess meets Poker in the mobile app nobody asked for... Choker!

I received a PR blast for this game, and I had to share it with you fine folks. Choker?

Catwoman and Batman character models swapped

I am not sure which Batman game this is, but good for them!

UploadVR is doing a Holiday VR Showcase

Our friends at UploadVR have put together another video presentation that will highlight some great virtual reality games and apps. Check it out!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 27, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola