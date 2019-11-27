Pokemon Sword & Shield get Snorlax Gigantamax event in December Snorlax is finally getting a Gigantamax form in Pokemon Sword and Shield with an upcoming event in early December.

If there’s one thing that’s fun and quirky about Pokemon Sword and Shield (besides… most of it actually), it’s the different forms Pokemon take on when they have a Gigantamax form. Pikachu is mega chunky, Eevee has the fluffiest neckbeard ever, and Meowth is a very long kitty cat. Now we’re about to get Pokemon’s sleepiest roadblock, Snorlax, in a Gigantamax form with an event in December, and it’s looking like our snoozy pal has could use a little gardening on his rotund gut.

Announced in a new Pokemon Sword and Shield trailer released on the Official Pokemon YouTube Channel on November 27, 2019, it would appear that a new event will start on December 4, 2019 and remain available until January 5, 2020. Gigantamax Snorlax is as sleepy as ever and perhaps moreso than your average Snorlax. This big beastie has been sleeping so long that an entire hilltop meadow, complete with bushes and a healthy tree, has grown on top of its big belly. You can get a glimpse of what we’re talking about and what Gigantamax Snorlax can do below.

Each Gigantamax Pokemon is more than just a new design and some higher stats. They all have a unique G-Max ability as well. Gigantamax Snorlax’s G-Max ability is G-Max Replenish. After releasing a blasting geyser of energy under an opposing Pokemon, the fissures knock loose some berries from Snorlax’s belly garden. Not only can Snorlax take and use these berries to a myriad of effects, but it seems other Pokemon in your party can get a berry of their own from Gigantamax Snorlax’s bountiful ability.

When December 4 comes, Gigantamax Snorlax will become available for encounters and capture in Max Raids, so be sure to get your party ready for the battle ahead. Want to fill out your Gigantamax party further? Be sure to check out our guides on how to get Gigantamax Pikachu, Eevee, and Charmander!