2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - November 26, 2019

It's time to wrap up our day of posting at Shacknews. Check out your Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
G D
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cybertruck memes intensify

Today, the Cybertruck memes clashed with my beloved F-Zero once more, courtesy of Jingletard and Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke.

LOL.
LOL.

This new Lamborghini looks awesome

It definitely has some Batmobile vibes to it.

This VR experience sounds like tripping at a rave

Yes, Palmer Luckey still is someone to follow on Twitter if you care about VR. Please understand.

Sugar Ray benches Steelers QB Mason Rudolph on Cameo

Sugar Ray is actually doing this to support the RED charity. We were wondering if he was hard up for cash, but apparently he just wants to fly for a good cause. He just wants to fly. 

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for November 26, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to this evening? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

