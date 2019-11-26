Evening Reading - November 26, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cybertruck memes intensify

Today, the Cybertruck memes clashed with my beloved F-Zero once more, courtesy of Jingletard and Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke.

LOL.

This new Lamborghini looks awesome

The new Lambo V12 is literally the Batmobile 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/OClWTPGHqj — 800 Hertz⚡️🎶 (@800Hertz) November 25, 2019

It definitely has some Batmobile vibes to it.

This VR experience sounds like tripping at a rave

I recently had a truly incredible VR experience, a live multi-artist VR music video performance. Lots of trippy scenes from different artists, all in one @VRChat world! Hard to convey on a 3D screen. @butadiene121 @gst_kkgr @fotfla @phi16_ @noriben327 @kaiware007 pic.twitter.com/1aaygZAzHG — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 27, 2019

Yes, Palmer Luckey still is someone to follow on Twitter if you care about VR. Please understand.

Sugar Ray benches Steelers QB Mason Rudolph on Cameo

A message to backup QB Mason Rudolph from Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray (🗣SOUND UP🗣) pic.twitter.com/oBGJUwggzH — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 26, 2019

Sugar Ray is actually doing this to support the RED charity. We were wondering if he was hard up for cash, but apparently he just wants to fly for a good cause. He just wants to fly.

