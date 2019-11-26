Antique Alcohol Bottle locations - Red Dead Online collectibles A comprehensive guide to all the Antique Alcohol Bottle locations in Red Dead Online.

Much like the singleplayer campaign in Red Dead Redemption 2, Red Dead Online contains an assortment of collectible items that players can track down and acquire. In this guide, we’ll break down how to find all nine of the Antique Alcohol Bottles which are scattered around the world in Red Dead Online.

Antique Alcohol Bottle locations - Red Dead Online

Just like Red Dead Redemption 2’s campaign, Red Dead Online has a ton of collectible items for players to locate and pick up. However, instead of simply being able to find these items one time, you’ll actually be able to locate these items daily. You can then turn them into the Collector, Madam Nazar, who will reward you with cash, Gold Nuggets, and experience.

While you’ll be able to collect these items each day, they are also tied to three different sequences or cycles. The sequence changes up quite a bit, so you’ll need to learn the locations of each collectible item based on its sequence. So, while there are only nine Antique Alcohol Bottles to be found, they each have three possible locations depending on which sequence you are in.

To make this guide easier to follow, we’ve broken down the locations based on the “most optimal” path that we could find between the locations. We’ve also broken each set down based on the three different cycles that they can appear in.

Sequence 1

Starting off the first sequence, the most optimal path that we could find begins in New Austin. To get started, head to Armadillo and then follow the instructions contained below.

Absinthe

To find Absinthe in Sequence 1, head to the location we have marked on the map above. This area is located almost smack dab in the middle of Mercer Station and Lake Don Julio. Look for the bottle in the back of a burnt wagon in the field near the busted-up house and turned over wagon.

Old Tom Gin

The second collectible, a bottle of Old Tom Gin can be found in the house just north of Aurora Basin, right along the banks of the basin. Head around to the west side of the house and you’ll find this Antique Alcohol Bottle on a crate beneath the broken porch.

Gran Corazon Madeira

Continue north from Aurora Basin and make your way past the Owanjila Dam. Continue along the road that runs northwest and then veer off on the path just to the left of the words “Big Valley” on the map. Follow this to the end, where you’ll find this collectible on a crate in front of the butcher’s tent.

Caribbean Rum

The next collectible in this sequence will require players to travel all the way up to Colter, a small town in the frigid northern section of Ambarino. Once here, head inside the larger house along the left-hand side of the main street that runs north to south, and then look for the bottle inside a cabinet to the left.

Tennessee Whiskey

To get your hands on this Antique Alcohol Bottle, head southeast from Colter and make your way down to this homestead in Cumberland Forest. This is a popular spawn point for Gang Hideouts, so watch out for any enemy spawns in the area. To find the bottle, head inside the house and look for it on the table in the kitchen area.

Cognac

Next, make your way all the way to the eastern coat, to Van Horn. From here, head west out of the city to a small two-story house on the hill above the railroad tracks. Use the wagon near the porch to climb on top of the awning, then climb into the second-story window. Once inside the lab, look to the right and open up the cabinet to find this Antique Alcohol Bottle in the bottom section of the cabinet.

Irish Whiskey

Head south to Saint Denis from Van Horn and make your way to the complex just north and situated between the D and the E in Saint Denis. Head into the openings that lead inside the complex, then climb up the steps and follow the second-floor walkways around until you can grab this collectible item from out of a cracked balcony doorway.

Scotch Whisky

This next collectible in Sequence 1 is found just northeast of Saint Denis, at the little jutting piece of land by the railroad tracks that run past the B in Bayou NWA. Head inside the shack located here and look to the right to find this Antique Alcohol Bottle on the table.

London Dry Gin

The final item in this sequence can be found down at Braithwaite Manor, west of Saint Denis. Head inside the main house and then take a right into the dining area. Look for this bottle on the corner of the dining table.

Sequence 2

Much like the “optimal path” for the first sequence, this Sequence’s path will begin in New Austin. Like before, expect to travel around the map quite a bit as you try to collect each of these items.

Caribbean Rum

The first stop on our Sequence 2 run will require players to head west from Armadillo in New Austin. Head to this area between the R and I in Cholla Springs on the map. Look for a tent without any kind of lights around it and you should spot the bottle right in front of the tent.

Tennessee Whiskey

The next location you’ll want to visit is just west of the words Manzanita Post on the map. Head to the southern building of the trading post and look for this Antique Alcohol Bottle in a cabinet in the far-right corner.

Irish Whiskey

From the last collectible, head north past Strawberry and up to Little Creek River. The spot that you’re looking for is a small hunting perch at the end of the road outside the Little Creek settlement. Head to the location and then climb up into the hunting post and look for this bottle on the table inside, next to a map.

London Dry Gin

To find this Antique Alcohol Bottle, head to Heartland Oil Fields on the map, and then make your way northwest to the road that runs up from Citadel Rock towards Cumberland Forest. Look for a tree nearby that you can search and then interact with it to grab this collectible.

Gran Corazon Madeira

Head all the way to the eastern coast of the world and make your way along the train tracks that run from Saint Denis up into New Hanover. Close to the boarder between Lemoyne and New Hanover, look for a broken wagon off to the left of the tracks (when looking northward). Grab this collectible from the back of the wagon to claim it.

Old Tom Gin

This next collectible can be found southwest from the last one, next to the Y in the word Lemoyne on the map. Head into the house on the right when approaching from the north and look for this item on the edge of the counter, behind the bookcase that has been tipped over.

Absinthe

From the last location, head southeast into Saint Denis and approach the cemetery from the northern side. Head in from the entrance on the western side and then look for this collectible in one of the mausoleums.

Cognac

From the cemetery in Saint Denis, head southwest out of the city along the railroad tracks. Follow the tracks across the water until you spot a building on the right. This is a common area for bounties, so chances are you’ve already been here. Look for this item on the ground inside of a turned over barrel in the corner of the building.

Scotch Whisky

The final item in this sequence can be found on the large island across from Rhodes. Head out across the water and then look for this item next to a shipwreck in the middle of the island. The collectible is inside of a crate next to a campfire area.

Sequence 3

Unlike the previous two sequences, this time around we’ll start our “optimal path” south of Rhodes in Lemoyne.

Tennessee Whiskey

From Rhodes, head south, beyond Braithwaite Manor and look for a small house on the edge of the coast. Head inside and look for this Antique Alcohol Bottle inside of a cabinet in the living room.

Irish Whiskey

From the last collectible, head northeast beyond Saint Denis to the small house directly south of the N in Bayou NWA on the map. Once here, head inside and grab the bottle off the table.

Old Tom Gin

Continue north from the last item and to the small set of buildings just north of the E in Bluewater Marsh. Head into the largest building to the east and look for this Antique Alcohol Bottle in the sink cabinets.

London Dry Gin

To find the next Antique Alcohol Bottle in this sequence, head north to the Van Horn Trading Post. Once here, make your way over to the lighthouse and look for this bottle inside the lighthouse.

Gran Corazon Madeira

Gran Corazon Madeira - Sequence 3

This next alcohol bottle can be found north of the others, in Ambarino. Follow the road westbound from Brandywine Drop and look for a building just beyond the border between Ambarino and New Hanover. If you make your way inside the building, you’ll find this bottle waiting inside the green cabinet in the corner.

Caribbean Rum

Head over to Window Rock, which can be found above Cumberland Forest. There’s a small building here that you can enter. When you head inside, look for the alcohol bottle on the table as you walk in.

Cognac

This next collectible can be found at the burnt town just north of Flatneck Station. Head to the town and look for the Sheriff’s office in the southern corner of the town. Head inside and check the desk to find this item during Sequence 3.

Absinthe

Continue westbound, head down to Quaker’s Cove, south of the Great Plains. Here you can approach the dock area where you’ll find this collectible inside of a green cabinet inside the building.

Scotch Whisky

Scotch Whisky - Sequence 3

The final piece of this sequence can be found all the way west in New Austin. Head over to Tumbleweed and then go south to the mining area below the G in Gaptooth Ridge. Head into the two-story building and look for this bottle inside of the wardrobe inside.

That’s all of the Antique Alcohol Bottles that you can find in Red Dead Online. For more help, head back over to our Red Dead Redemption 2 guide.