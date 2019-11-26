PUBG Global Championship Winners Gen.G Interview - Keeping momentum Gen.G won the PUBG Global Championship, but it was an early lead that kept them on top. We talked to the team about keeping that momentum all the way to the finish line.

On November 24, 2019 in the inaugural PUBG Global Championship, many teams from all over the world competed for the trophy and the grand prize, but it was Gen.G that held it high when the dust settled and the final Chicken Dinner was claimed. The Gen.G squad has notched a second PUBG Global victory under their belt alongside their 2018 win at the Global Invitational, but it wasn’t a smooth road to the final victory.

After the matches ended in the PUBG Global Championship Grand Finals, we had a chance to talk to Gen.G about their performance throughout the competition. Where the team locked down some stellar first place finishes to start the first two rounds of the Finals, many of their following rounds didn’t carry the same fire. It was a couple fourth place finishes and some timely second place finishes, alongside a great collection of kills in the final round that locked down the first place finish overall for the squad. The team shared thoughts on their composure throughout the rough patch. You can check out the interview below.

The squad spoke to the fact that the first matches set them up for success and left them frosty for the rest of the competition.

“It was never about the final victory,” Go ‘Esther’ Jeong-won explained. “We always want to try our very best for every match. We didn’t want to leave any regrets behind, and there were times that we could have done better, but overall, we were very happy about what we did.”

The squad came out just ahead of 4 Angry Men and FaZe Clan to take the trophy and a $2,000,000 prize. With it, Gen.G has achieved another high-profile victory on the global stage of PUBG competition.

Be sure to check out the full video above and don’t forget to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive interviews and videos.