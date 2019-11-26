Blizzard launches Overwatch free trial with Black Friday 2019 sales Blizzard just launches some Black Friday 2019 deals, but you won't have to spend any money if you want to give Overwatch a try for free now through early December.

Blizzard is a little late to the party on Black Friday 2019 sales announcements, but better late than never we suppose. It just put up a catalog of discounts on a bunch of Blizzard games and services. The big inclusion in it doesn’t require any money though. Blizzard is launching a free trial period for Overwatch that will go through Black Friday weekend and into early December, and it’s available now.

Blizzard announced their Black Friday 2019 sale on November 26, 2019, and the Overwatch free trial along with it. From now until December 4, 2019, players will be able to download and play Overwatch for free on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. During the free trial, nothing seems to be off limits and once the free trial ends, you can pick up the Black Friday deal on Overwatch Standard Edition or Legendary Edition for 25% or 50% off respectively. In order to take part in the free trial, you just need to head over and follow the instructions on the Try Overwatch webpage.

Overwatch's free weekend is definitely the star of Blizzard's Black Friday 2019 sale, but a lot of the Blizzard catalog is featuring some decent deals as well.

Alongside the major point of the Overwatch free trial, many of Blizzard’s other key franchises are getting discounts through the weekend. World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth is 50% off, along with discounts on subscriptions. Diablo 3 and its expansion Reaper of Souls are also 50% off alongside discounts for the Rise of the Necromancer expansion and bundles of the three. There are also decent discounts on content for Hearthstone, StarCraft 2, Heroes of the Storm and even BlizzCon 2019 goodies.

If you’re interested in any of Blizzard’s main games, or just want to give Overwatch a try for free for a bit, this holiday weekend is definitely the time to check them out. Don’t forget to check out our other Black Friday 2019 sale guides as well for all of your holiday shopping roadmaps.