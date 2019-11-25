EmberVein interview: Flipping the script on survival games Learn how this new IP puts its own twist on co-op survival.

Co-op and team based survival are a staple across many genres of games. Franchises like Call of Duty have taken the concept of an endless wave of enemies and truly made it their own. Now, enter Virtus Studios. The indie developer is currently in the process of building their latest release - EmberVein. Embervein is a team survival game with its own twist on the formula.

We interviewed Evan Geissler, the lead programmer on EmberVein about the backstory of the game. As mentioned, EmberVein is a survival game where teams work to last as long as they can against waves of enemies. Although this has been done many times before, the small team behind the development have a clever way to separate their game from those before it. Players will control dangerous creatures, rather than the traditional human character. “The enemies themselves are going to be smarter, they’re trained. Essentially a trained private army.” This sort of role reversal spins genre tropes on its head, while opening up new opportunities for gameplay.

Each of the playable creatures fall into their own class. Each class has its own unique weapons and abilities. This will encourage players to keep a variety of classes for a well rounded, effective team.

Embervein is currently about six months into development. Virtus Studios doesn’t have any specifics nailed down yet, but they plan to bring the team survival game to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels for more exclusive video game interviews.