Monster Hunter World: Iceborne getting Stygian Zinogre in latest update Sharpen those blades hunters, Stygian Zinogre is about to pulverize you with lightning and brute force in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's second free monster update.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has been more than a venture into something brand new. It’s also been a consistent love letter to longtime fans with the return of various classic and fan-favorite monsters making appearances in the game. In its latest and second free monster update, things are getting even more intense as the Stygian Zinogre prepares to make its way to the Iceborne expansion, bringing dragonblighted lightning and deadly aggression with it in early December.

The Stygian Zinogre update was announced by Capcom on November 25, 2019 in a new update trailer. While many players may be familiar with the regular Zinogre Fanged Wyvern, which is already in the game, the Stygian Zinogre is a larger, more aggressive variant who previously appeared in Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate. Outside of being a much faster and more brutal foe, it also wields dragon elements and imbues them into the lightning attacks typical of its normal species. The beast is set to launch on December 5, 2019 on all available platforms.

Due to its tougher nature, the Stygian Zinogre tends to inhabit volcanic and tundra environments. As such, we can likely expect to see it in the Elder’s Recess and Iceborne-exclusive Hoarfrost Reach locations in Monster Hunter World. Capcom mentioned that Stygian Zinogre is the main part of a slew of new content coming with the December 5 update, though additional content has not been detailed just yet. Either way, the Stygian Zinogre will make for an all new and harrowing challenge in the already hefty amount of content Iceborne offers.

Previously, Monster Hunter World players were treated to the return of the infamously tough Rajang, and now it seems Capcom is upping the ante of aggressive monsters with Stygian Zinogre. What monster would you like to see next? Are you excited to hunt Monster Hunter World’s latest deadly denizen? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below.