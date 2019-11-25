The Outer Worlds gets lowest sale price in PS4's Black Friday 2019 lineup Short of getting free in the Xbox One Game Pass, a digital copy of The Outer Worlds is running at one of its best discounts yet on the PlayStation Store.

The Outer Worlds is absolutely great. Obsidian’s return to the Fallout style of gameplay, complete with a spacefaring journey where you amass a lovely ship and crew to save the galaxy from Capitalism gone mad (or uphold company values) is a deliciously snarky adventure full of fun. If you want to see what we’re talking about, it’ll be on a few sales through Black Friday 2019, but the recently launched PlayStation Store sale just put a digital copy of The Outer Worlds at its best price yet.

PlayStation is getting its Black Friday going early alongside many other major outlets, and with that sale comes a lot of discounted games and services. By far, one of the most interesting among the bunch was The Outer Worlds at a pretty nifty $44.99 for a digital copy. While a few other outlets have The Outer Worlds on sale, none are offering it at quite that low of a price in their Black Friday catalogs. Amazon and Xbox are both running the game at around $50 and many other outlets aren’t featuring any deals on the relatively new game.

The Outer Worlds offers players a universe teeming with terrifying life and wonderful ways to dismantle it in your fight for or against galactic megacorporations.

It’s worth noting as an aside, The Outer Worlds is featured in the Xbox Game Pass, so if you have the Game Pass or are considering getting it, it’s still worth going after The Outer Worlds there. Even so, as a full, new, and great game, PSN’s $45 sale price on the game is probably the way to go if you’re looking to pick it up for as cheap as its going to get this holiday weekend.

You can see what Shacknews thought of game in our full The Outer Worlds review. Want to check out a slew of other great deals going on for PlayStation 4? Be sure to check out our PS4 Black Friday 2019 guide, as well as our full collection of further Black Friday 2019 guides for all of your holiday shopping.