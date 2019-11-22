Evening Reading - November 22, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Borat has a point about Facebook
This Sacha Baron Cohen ADL speech is phenomenal. He absolutely torches Mark Zuckerberg for his moral failings at Facebook. Everybody needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/ru9QlFw2Qs— Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 22, 2019
Sacha Baron Cohen nailed down a lot of great points about Facebook in his ADL speech. Check out the full speech below.
Slack with the savage takedown on Microsoft Teams
ok boomer pic.twitter.com/NB617NDFLV— Slack (@SlackHQ) November 21, 2019
Wow, Microsoft sure did steal that whole ball rolling on a table idea. We use Slack at Shacknews, and we like it just fine.
The Butt Fumble happened 7 years ago today
Seven years ago today, the butt fumble was born. pic.twitter.com/AQcBBjgztP— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2019
LOL.
Florida Dog is a good boy
Florida Dog cleans the ocean and coastlines, one bottle at a time. pic.twitter.com/dAjgW9V9xG— 4ocean (@4ocean) November 22, 2019
What a good dog!
What are you up to this weekend?
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
