Evening Reading - November 22, 2019

Borat has a point about Facebook

This Sacha Baron Cohen ADL speech is phenomenal. He absolutely torches Mark Zuckerberg for his moral failings at Facebook. Everybody needs to see this. pic.twitter.com/ru9QlFw2Qs — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 22, 2019

Sacha Baron Cohen nailed down a lot of great points about Facebook in his ADL speech. Check out the full speech below.

Slack with the savage takedown on Microsoft Teams

Wow, Microsoft sure did steal that whole ball rolling on a table idea. We use Slack at Shacknews, and we like it just fine.

The Butt Fumble happened 7 years ago today

Seven years ago today, the butt fumble was born. pic.twitter.com/AQcBBjgztP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 22, 2019

LOL.

Florida Dog is a good boy

Florida Dog cleans the ocean and coastlines, one bottle at a time. pic.twitter.com/dAjgW9V9xG — 4ocean (@4ocean) November 22, 2019

What a good dog!

Lola is the best dog.

