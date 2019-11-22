Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 22: Pre-Black Friday 2019

Black Friday is right around the corner and a handful of PC gaming retailers aren't waiting until next week to launch their sales. The Epic Games Store, Green Man Gaming, The Humble Store, Fanatical, GamersGate, and the Ubisoft Store are among the outlets that are starting their big sales a week early. A lot of big-time recent releases are on sale this weekend, including Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, and The Outer Worlds.
Meanwhile, Steam has something that none of the other stores have. They have Gears 5 and they have Gears 5 for half price. So if you're interested in getting into the latest Gears of War campaign, this is the weekend to do it. Steam also has free weekends for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Warhammer: Vermintide 2, while Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition continues its week-long free trial. Get a look at what Steam has to offer before they kick off their Black Friday sale next week.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Enhanced Edition - $79.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
Direct2Drive
- Double Cross [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- The King's Bird [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Joggernauts [Steam] - $3.75 (75% off)
Epic Games Store
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - FREE until 11/29
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Afterparty - $16.99 (15% off)
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw - $23.99 (20% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sinking City - $38.99 (35% off)
- John Wick Hex - $16.99 (15% off)
- Beyond: Two Souls - $15.99 (20% off)
- Heavy Rain - $15.99 (20% off)
- What the Golf? - $12.99 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- The Epic Games Store's Black Friday Sale has begun. Check out all of the games featured during the Epic Games Store's Black Friday Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
Fanatical
Use the coupon code BLACK10 to save an additional 10% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.
Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Fanatical has kicked off Black Friday early! In addition to the many deals below, users can also check out dozens of Flash Sales, rotating out every couple of hours. Be sure to visit Fanatical for all of the latest deals!
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.39 (26% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $46.19 (23% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $19.59 (51% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $29.39 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- (w/ALL DLC characters) + Guilty Gear Rev2 All-in-One [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection [Steam] - $14.39 (76% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
GamersGate
Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $22.50 (62% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $14.99 (57% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Space Engineers [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Arizona Sunshine [Steam] - $12.24 (69% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $14.85 (50% off)
- Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $15.00 (62% off)
GOG.com
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.74 (15% off)
- The Council - $10.19 (66% off)
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Spellforce 3 - $16.49 (67% off)
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father 20th Anniversary Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Shadowrun Hong Kong Extended Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $35.58 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $40.49 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.20 (66% off)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall [Steam] - $30.14 (66% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition [Rockstar] - $13.61 (61% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $24.30 (57% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $29.74 (41% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Green Man Gaming has kicked off its Black Friday Sale. Check out everything on sale and be on the lookout for the +5 tag, which means your purchase also includes five free games!
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.
- Serial Cleaner [Steam] - FREE until Sunday!
- Red Dead Redemption II [Rockstar] - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $13.49 (70% off)
- Quantum Break [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Into The Breach [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- The Humble Store is kicking off its Fall Sale! Be sure to check out all of the games on sale from some of gaming's best publishers:
Origin
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (55% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 Pass - $20.99 (30% off)
Ubisoft Store
Spend $50 or more and receive a $10 discount. Restrictions apply.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $21.00 (65% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $16.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $27.00 (55% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $15.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- The Crew 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Be sure to check out all of the games featured during the Ubisoft Black Friday Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 11/24 at 11:59PM PT)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24 at 1PM PT)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24 at 2PM PT)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.74 (45% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $16.74 (33% off)
- Outward - $19.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- BattleTech - $13.59 (66% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $19.99 (50% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $15.99 (60% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $3.99 (80% off)
- Chrono Trigger - $7.49 (50% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $11.99 (40% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Spelunky - $2.24 (85% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 22: Pre-Black Friday 2019