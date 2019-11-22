Weekend PC Download Deals for Nov. 22: Pre-Black Friday 2019

Black Friday is right around the corner and a handful of PC gaming retailers aren't waiting until next week to launch their sales. The Epic Games Store, Green Man Gaming, The Humble Store, Fanatical, GamersGate, and the Ubisoft Store are among the outlets that are starting their big sales a week early. A lot of big-time recent releases are on sale this weekend, including Red Dead Redemption II, Borderlands 3, and The Outer Worlds.

Meanwhile, Steam has something that none of the other stores have. They have Gears 5 and they have Gears 5 for half price. So if you're interested in getting into the latest Gears of War campaign, this is the weekend to do it. Steam also has free weekends for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege and Warhammer: Vermintide 2, while Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition continues its week-long free trial. Get a look at what Steam has to offer before they kick off their Black Friday sale next week.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Use the coupon code BLACK10 to save an additional 10% off of your purchase. Restrictions apply.

Pay $4.99 for Tomb Raider Classic, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft. Pay $9.99 for Tomb Raider Anniversary, Tomb Raider Legend, and Tomb Raider Underworld. Pay $13.99 to also receive Tomb Raider (2013). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the promo code THEdiscount to save 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Monthly for $12 and receive Yakuza Kiwami, SoulCalibur VI, and My Time Portia with more games added every month. DRMs vary.

Origin

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition - $44.99 (55% off)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Year 4 Pass - $20.99 (30% off)

Ubisoft Store

Spend $50 or more and receive a $10 discount. Restrictions apply.

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.