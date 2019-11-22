Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 22: Pre-Black Friday 2019

Black Friday isn't for another week, but the console makers are looking to get the party started a little bit early. PlayStation has some of the biggest releases of the year up for sale this weekend, with the PlayStation first-party games set to join the list this Monday. Meanwhile, Xbox has everything on sale, from the best games of the year to hundreds more, a week early for Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.
One of the games leading the sales for both platforms is Borderlands 3. And in case you missed the news, there's a Borderlands 3 free weekend going down until Sunday. So pick the game up and if you like it, simply grab it off the sale to keep.
(Editor's Note, ICYMI: We've done the last-gen deals for the past several years, but now feels like the time to phase them out. If there's a demand for them to return, it'll be considered, but going forward, we'll be focusing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch only.)
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - FREE!
- The Final Station - FREE!
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - $23.99 (20% off)
- Brawlout - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 - $8.70 (33% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $40.19 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24 at 11:59PM PT)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Forza Horizon 4 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Code Vein - $35.99 (40% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $10.99 (45% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- RAD - $11.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Xbox is kicking Black Friday off a week early for Xbox LIVE Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. There are over 600 games on sale, so check out everything featured during the Xbox One Black Friday Sale.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
Have you not picked up Xbox Game Pass Ultimate yet? Here are some extra incentives in the form of six free months of Spotify Premium, three free months of Discord Nitro, and one month of EA Access! These perks are valid for new and existing members! Check out the Xbox Game Pass website for more details.
- Kingdom Hearts III - $19.79 (67% off)
- American Fugitive - $9.99 (50% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Borderlands 3 - $40.19 (33% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24 at 11:59PM PT)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $20.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Operator Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $11.99 (70% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 11/24)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Persona 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Code Vein - $35.99 (40% off)
- Catherine: Full Body - $29.99 (50% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $29.99 (25% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 (with Red Orbs) - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Anthem - $11.99 (80% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $14.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $35.99 (40% off)
- There are dozens of more games on sale as part of the PlayStation 4 Black Friday Sale. Come back this Monday, as more games from the first-party PlayStation lineup get added to the list!
- Control - $50.99 (15% off)
- GreedFall - $42.49 (15% off)
- RAD - $15.99 (20% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $16.99 (15% off)
- Contra Rogue Corps - $33.99 (15% off)
- Tropico 6 - $50.99 (15% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $22.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Capcom Beat'Em Up Bundle - $14.99 (25% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $16.24 (35% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $39.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $12.39 (38% off)
- There are dozens of great games on sale this weekend. PLAYSTATION PLUS MEMBERS WILL SAVE DOUBLE! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Double Discounts Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Nioh - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Outlast 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Dauntless: Royal Steel Weapon Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $20.99 (33% off)
- Call of Cthulhu - $31.99 (20% off)
- MudRunner: American Wilds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Neo Cab - $15.99 (20% off)
- Romancing Saga 3 - $23.19 (20% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $14.99 (50% off)
- RiME - $9.89 (67% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Bubsy: Paws of Fire - $14.99 (40% off)
- Galak-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- Car Mechanic Simulator - $1.49 (90% off)
- Typoman - $6.49 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Nov. 22: Pre-Black Friday 2019