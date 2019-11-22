New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to get a Gigantimax Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Everything you need to know to get your hands on a Gigantimax Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield.
Josh Hawkins
1

Charmander is probably one of the most beloved first-generation Pokemon around, and with such a powerful evolutionary line, it shouldn’t be surprising that many players want to get their hands on this cute little Fire-type. Of course, if you really want to see what kind of power Charmander has to offer, then getting your hands on a Charmander with Gigantimax abilities is something you’ll want to know how to do. Luckily, this guide can teach you everything you need to know.

How to get a Gigantimax Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield

If you want to get a Gigantimax Charmander, then you’re going to need to complete the main story in either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. Once you have completed the story, head back to your hometown and make your way over to Hop’s house, where you took on your first Pokemon battle earlier in Sword and Shield.

Charmander in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Inside of Hop’s House, you’ll find a Pokeball waiting, as a gift from Leon. Inside this Pokemon is a special Charmander that once evolved will be able to make use of the Gigantimax power introduced in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield. This is, we should mention, the only way to get a Charmander with the Gigantimax power, aside from catching one in a Max Raid Battle.

For those not completely in the know with Charmander’s evolutionary path, the little Fire-type Pokemon will evolve into Charmeleon at Level 16 and then finally to Charizard at Level 36. Once you reach this final evolution, you’ll be able to make use of Gigantimax to create an even stronger variation of the Pokemon and bring defeat to your enemies.

Now that you know how to get a Charmander with Gigantimax abilities, make sure you check out the rest of our Pokemon Sword and Shield content for even more handy information.

