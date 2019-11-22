Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Cybertruck window smashed during demo
Uhh...I don't think that was part of the script 😂 #Cybertruck #Teslatruck LIVE🔴https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/Kazv1nt2Ap— Shacknews (@shacknews) November 22, 2019
Seems like Tesla has some more work to do on that whole window design thing. MKBHD posted a video of a test drive and showed off the Tesla Cybertruck interior.
Kermit the Frog sings Talking Heads "Once in a Lifetime"
Gotta love Kermit's suit.
Ichiban Producer Rick Rubin talks about System of a Down
"They clearly didn't fit, but they were so good that they transcended not fitting, and those are the artists that I like the best." Rubin continued, "Those are the artists that I like the best. Those are my favorite artists. The ones who don't really fit anywhere."
Check out this squirrel chilling in my backyard
Hey @Galadriel07 @andersonjocelyn @DrUc1f3r pic.twitter.com/ofWievS7Ve— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) November 21, 2019
The weather has warmed up a bit, so the critters are out in full force in my backyard.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Disco Elysium review: Drunk on ambrosia
- Destiny 2 - All Classes, subclasses, and perk trees
- Here's the Tesla Cybertruck
- Sharpshooter 8 - Disarm 3 enemies in Red Dead Redemption 2
- Dead Cells goes thirty percent off on Steam in Humble Fall Sale
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! November 22, 2019