First Post! November 22, 2019

It's the day after Half-Life: Alyx and the Tesla Cybertruck were revealed. Let's gather together for a First Post!
Asif Khan
Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cybertruck window smashed during demo

Seems like Tesla has some more work to do on that whole window design thing. MKBHD posted a video of a test drive and showed off the Tesla Cybertruck interior.

Kermit the Frog sings Talking Heads "Once in a Lifetime"

Gotta love Kermit's suit.

Ichiban Producer Rick Rubin talks about System of a Down

"They clearly didn't fit, but they were so good that they transcended not fitting, and those are the artists that I like the best." Rubin continued, "Those are the artists that I like the best. Those are my favorite artists. The ones who don't really fit anywhere."

Check out this squirrel chilling in my backyard

The weather has warmed up a bit, so the critters are out in full force in my backyard.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

