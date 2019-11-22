First Post! November 22, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cybertruck window smashed during demo

Seems like Tesla has some more work to do on that whole window design thing. MKBHD posted a video of a test drive and showed off the Tesla Cybertruck interior.

Kermit the Frog sings Talking Heads "Once in a Lifetime"

Gotta love Kermit's suit.

Ichiban Producer Rick Rubin talks about System of a Down

"They clearly didn't fit, but they were so good that they transcended not fitting, and those are the artists that I like the best." Rubin continued, "Those are the artists that I like the best. Those are my favorite artists. The ones who don't really fit anywhere."

Check out this squirrel chilling in my backyard

The weather has warmed up a bit, so the critters are out in full force in my backyard.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 22, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.