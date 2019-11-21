New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck livestream reveal time & how to watch

Do you like electric vehicles and trucks? Well Elon Musk has something to show you tonight at the Cybertruck reveal livestream. Here's what time things get started and how to watch the stream.
Asif Khan
u/xX_RavenClaw_Xx
51

The Tesla Cybertruck reveal is about to kick off in Los Angeles, California. A bunch of fancy people have gathered at the Tesla Design Center to see the company's take on the pickup truck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been hyping this truck for nearly six years, and tonight is the night. Here's how to watch the Tesla Cybertruck livestream reveal. Please take a look.

Tesla Cybertruck livestream time 

Tesla will be starting the livestream at 8:00 PM PT. That is 11:00 PM on the East Coast of the United States. The event is being held in Los Angeles, so 8:00 PM isn't that crazy of a start time as the company tends to keep these short.

How to watch the Tesla Cybertruck reveal livestream

Tesla just tweeted out where they will be streaming the event, but they have historically also used their official YouTube channel as well as their website.  Head to livestream.tesla.com to sign up to watch the Cybertruck reveal. It is also a good idea to keep an eye on the official Tesla Twitter account as well as Elon Musk's Twitter Page for all the latest updates live from the event at the Tesla Design Center.

Shacknews will also be livestreaming our reactions to the Tesla Cybertruck reveal on our Twitch channel.

Are you ready to check out what Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal have been jibber jabbering about for years? Do you think the Tesla Cybertruck is all hat and no cattle? Is the Ford F-150 pickup truck doomed like Nintendo?

Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and be sure tune in at 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET to find out all about the price, specs, pre-order information, and release date of Tesla Cybertruck. If you fall asleep before the stream starts, we'll have you covered with all of the news as it breaks from the event.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    November 21, 2019 6:35 PM

    Asif Khan posted a new article, Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck livestream reveal time & how to watch

    • zipperface legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 6:52 PM

      So is the the official stream thread, or is it the OTHER ONE GODDAMMIT ASIF-TWOTHREADS!

      Anyway I'm super interested to see what's up, I'm saving for a truck because it will make work so much easier and have been planning on an F150 SuperCrew, but also want to see what the options are with this. Hopefully it's not basically a Tesla Avalanche.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 7:41 PM

      What are the chances that this starts on time?

      • GrnMonster mercury super mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 7:44 PM

        Considering that I have to work in the morning, I'm going to guess 0%.

        It will probably start late and then they won't actually show the thing until an hour later...

    • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:15 PM

      hahahah look at it!!!

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:17 PM

      Wow, that is out there!

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:19 PM

        I mean, if I was filming a scifi film, This wouldn't look out of place.

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:28 PM

          It literally looks like the same sort of design you saw in the 'Motokun' trucks in Deus Ex.

    • gaplant mercury mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:18 PM

      I'd hit it

    • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:18 PM

      this has to be a joke.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:22 PM

      Holy shit, it's as if a concept car design actually made production?

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:22 PM

        We're a long way from production.

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:24 PM

      Umm. The glass broke

    • Dimmona legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:25 PM

      LOL that windows breakage. Musk: OMFG!

    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:25 PM

      introducing......the homer

    • Dimmona legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:26 PM

      This has to be a joke right?

    • kikilupo legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:26 PM

      *not actually a truck

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:28 PM

        It has a 6.8’ bed.

        • kikilupo legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:32 PM

          a dumb covered 6'8" bed

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            November 21, 2019 8:35 PM

            I have no complaints about that seeing how it works with the ATV demo.

            • kikilupo legacy 10 years
              reply
              November 21, 2019 8:38 PM

              yeah, after seeing that it was ok. But I still would prefer to have an open bed. Less shit to break.

              • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                November 21, 2019 9:01 PM

                It looks like you could roll up that cover and leave it that way. Maybe it covers a glass roof or something though.

                Honestly, for the way many many people will use this thing, having the bed be a huge lockable trunk will totally work. Like if I got one of these, it would basically be a family SUV.

                • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  November 21, 2019 9:06 PM

                  Check out this picture:

                  https://www.tesla.com/xNVh4yUEc3B9/05_Desktop.jpg

                  It looks like you can leave the back open if you want. Not sure if the cover rolls up or has to be detached...thinking the latter.

                  • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                    reply
                    November 21, 2019 9:14 PM

                    In the demo the cover retracted like it was motorized. But if it’s a flat sheet, it would block the roof if not the rear window.

                    It would make sense for it to be fully removable.

    • Dimmona legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:28 PM

      Musk is so bad at this

      • Dimmona legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:30 PM

        $39,900 for base model is pretty darn impressive though

        • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:31 PM

          That... actually is astoundingly good. If they can deliver in numbers, these will be all over.

          • kikilupo legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 21, 2019 8:33 PM

            yeah, actually surprised at that.

          • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 21, 2019 9:04 PM

            Yeah, that’s a bigger car with a bigger battery and fancy suspension for the same price as a base model 3?

            Like I said elsewhere, they are clearly making some assumptions about driving down battery costs. Either that or the low prices are a publicity stunt and they won’t honor them.

        • danws6 mercury super mega
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:43 PM

          I can see them doing another Model 3 where the base price is $39,900 but the upgraded interior is $5k more and then won't sell the base interior until 2 years after it's out.

          • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            November 21, 2019 9:05 PM

            Yeah, the $40K version could easily be a 2024 car if they make it last and there are any delays.

    • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:29 PM

      Wow, that price is a lot lower than I was expecting!

    • GrnMonster mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:29 PM

      All the cool things that it has are completely overshadowed by how ridiculous it looks.

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:29 PM

      The prices are astoundingly good.

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:35 PM

        I priced out an F-150 today just for the hell of it, $66k. Then I priced out an F-350, $77k.

        The top of the line Tesla truck is $70k, goes 500 miles, tows 14k, goes 0-60 in 2.9 seconds.

        • rameneater
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:38 PM

          That zero to 60 destroys Toyota Tacoma, just sayin.

        • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:42 PM

          Yeah, people spend $60-70K on pickups every day. And now they’ll offer a 500 mile electric one with super car speed for that price? If I needed a truck I’d sure be looking at it.

        • CptPlankton mercury super mega
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:59 PM

          Yeah, that's crazy.

        • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          November 22, 2019 4:35 AM

          Ok that’s impressive.

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:36 PM

        Yeah, I was kind of stunned at those. I saw the stats adding up to a $100K performance 500mi version.

    • zipperface legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:34 PM

      Reminds me of something out of the Alien Vs. Predator games, hrm. And with all that fancy tech the demo guy struggled to manually put the tailgate back in place.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:36 PM

      Looks like it took design queues from the B-2 stealth bomber. Seemed way over the top at first glance, but as the stream went on I was starting to dig it. You do you Tesla.

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:38 PM

        Same. At first glance I thought it was clearly a joke(both because it seemed ridiculous and because their cars are so smooth and curvy). By the end of the stream, I could see a lot of people buying the thing. The stainless body and the angular stealth/lambo styling cues might actually work.

      • GrnMonster mercury super mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:41 PM

        Yea I don't know.

        My first reaction was that it looks ridiculous. Twenty minutes later I still think it looks ridiculous, but maybe a little less so.

        I just have a hard time seeing Eastern NC rednecks buying this thing. I guess it's a good thing that Ford is working on an electric F150, because we really need to start getting the general public in electric vehicles as soon as we can.

        • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:43 PM

          A tacticool stealth black version could be popular with some of the pickup market.

      • mathyou legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 9:01 PM

        More like the F-117 than the B2. The B2 is nice looking.

    • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:37 PM

      This looks like something OCP would make in RoboCop

      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:44 PM

        I had to go look it up and it really does look like something exactly out of Robocop and not in a good way good god.

    • danws6 mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:37 PM

      A nice departure from the S/X/3 look. In typical Elon fashion he didn't mention when they'd be available. Autopilot is another $7k which makes the prices not as great. The 500 mile range version will be needed for anyone towing a large trailer for any amount of distance.

      • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:38 PM

        Website says production in late 2021, with the tri-motor AWD performance version in late 2022.

        • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:40 PM

          It suggests production will be near in 2021 and you can finalize your order then. Very non specific and non committal, lol.

        • danws6 mercury super mega
          reply
          November 21, 2019 8:44 PM

          So mid 2022, that's not too far away.

          • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 21, 2019 8:46 PM

            Tesla is super reliable in predicting their delivery dates. You should bet on it. Definitely.

    • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:40 PM

      It’s like they kidnapped someone from the 80s and asked them what they think a truck in 2020 would look like, but then made it

    • Unleashed legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:40 PM

      its like they ran out of polygons when designing the cab

    • danws6 mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:42 PM

      Are there any interior shots yet? I don't see any on the website.

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:45 PM

      What is the point of the rivian R1T at 69k when you can get the cybertruck for 20k less!?

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:47 PM

      How is the truck cheaper than a model Y?! (Mid level is 50, Y is 52)

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 8:56 PM

        They must be making some aggressive assumptions on battery costs for ALL the prices they put out there.

        Just think of how big the packs will be. Maybe 85, 100, 150-170 kwh?

        A super aerodynamic model S gets well under 400 miles from 100kwh, and that’s a more expensive car.

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:47 PM

      https://www.tesla.com/xNVh4yUEc3B9/10_Desktop.jpg

      Haha, suck on our slide-out grill, Rivian!

    • Chod legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:52 PM

      It’s totally the vehicle bad guys hop out of in those post apocalyptic movies.

      • jo3 legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 22, 2019 4:09 AM

        squad goals bro

    • virus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 8:59 PM

      Wait, is this serious?

      • virus legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 9:02 PM

        It looks like the 1982 version of a year 2020 sci-fi movie truck.

    • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:01 PM

      i guess not need for side mirrors unless it’s camera operated.

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 9:07 PM

        That’s what they want to do with their cars. It’s a question of what regulators will allow. They showed the roadster without mirrors too I believe.

    • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:02 PM

      Welp, I put down my deposit. Just have to make it 3 more years with my truck. We'll see what Ford and GM have to offer in 2021 but the Tesla truck is compelling. Ugly, but compelling.

      • zipperface legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 9:08 PM

        My same thought right now, still saving for what I planned, but sure, I can throw a hundy at a refundable and ridiculous concept.

        • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 9:09 PM

          I'd throw it down just to encourage automakers to move in this direction. We HAVE to do it.

          • zipperface legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 21, 2019 9:12 PM

            Definitely this, even if things come up and I can't do it, which did this year for me, I want to encourage the risk it requires.

      • CptPlankton mercury super mega
        reply
        November 21, 2019 9:10 PM

        Your current truck is still doing fine right? It’s not that old yet!

        • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 9:13 PM

          14 years old soon. 60k miles. It's still a hell of a machine but I can't park it in my garage and I'm tired of polluting.

          It'll last that long no problem. Trade in!

          • CptPlankton mercury super mega
            reply
            November 21, 2019 9:15 PM

            Yeah you should get a decent trade in for only 60k miles.

      • CplBeaker legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 10:21 PM

        Check out the new Ram 1500, it's years ahead of Chevy and Ford.

        • Sniper21 legacy 10 years
          reply
          November 21, 2019 10:24 PM

          I meant with electric trucks. I'm not buying another internal combustion engine.

          • CplBeaker legacy 10 years
            reply
            November 21, 2019 10:28 PM

            Ah well you got me there.

            I think Tesla should partner with Ram or Nissan or anyone not Ford or GM, and go all out for market share.

    • dextius legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:02 PM

      I am happy to go on the record that I think this truck is awesome and the design is fine. The price, features, and performance are incredible.

      • DinK legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 9:09 PM

        Yeah, it’s a hell of a package to the point that I could see myself getting one. I’ve never been in the market for a truck, but this thing could be used almost like the large off-road capable Tesla SUV as opposed to the small car-like Tesla crossover (the Y).

    • brickmatt legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:12 PM

      I am aggressively interested.

    • CptPlankton mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:12 PM

      Looks fucking cool, and the price surprises me in a good way. I feel like trucks in the US have been super overpriced for what you get for a while now.

    • WhoaEagleRay
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:13 PM

      I'm getting more Model X vibes (bad) than Model 3 vibes (good).

    • tightropetandy
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:16 PM

      What the fuck are they smoking. I thought that fuxking bonkers exterior was to hide the real truck. They're just fucking with people at this point

    • abrasion legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:16 PM

      This is some Mass Effect Mako bullshit right here, I don't know if I'm impressed or laughing (I've only seen a few pics)

      • GodZilly legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 21, 2019 11:29 PM

        Hopefully this one controls better 😬

    • Cubictoast legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:19 PM

      Someone forgot how to use the edge bevel tool.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:30 PM

      This is what every car is going to look like in 2023 get over it boomers

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        November 22, 2019 2:00 AM

        For real though, this image with the tacky lasers and the busted windows and the price in some Terminator font with Elon dead-eyed in front of everything, its a lot to process. This would be too wild to put into Robocop

    • rick legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:37 PM

      https://moderndynamics.files.wordpress.com/2014/05/lod_ferrari_models.png

    • Dimmona legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 9:54 PM

      $100 fully refundable down payment, I went ahead and ordered one just for kicks. Also set a reminder in 18 months to cancel

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 10:02 PM

      That pricing looks pretty damn great.
      The design of the thing looks exactly the opposite. Wow.

    • Drakhai mercury mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 10:06 PM

      Is this the first steel car since the delorean? I like the design, but I'd wager that it's 90 percent due to material and function, not aesthetics. It makes sense to me that a load bearing chassis would have a shape that can bear a load. Price and performance seem impressive enough that the trade off of it being an odd looking thing seem worth it. I'm tempted.

    • alphablu legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 10:18 PM

      I feel like IM the one on drugs.. I cant believe what im seeing. That thing is hideous.

    • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 10:23 PM

      less polygons than lara croft's TR1 boobs

    • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 21, 2019 10:45 PM

      Woah, this car is dope. I'm so glad they went with such an aggressive design. Talk about a cool way to set yourself apart from the rest of the truck world.

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 11:17 PM

      Coming soon to Star Citizen.

    • Kojak2000 mercury super mega
      reply
      November 21, 2019 11:50 PM

      STUNTS was way ahead of its time.
      https://thecompany.pl/res/gra/1384389476-4D_Sports_Driving-06.png

    • gokart. legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 22, 2019 2:43 AM

      that is the ugliest concept car i've ever seen.

      wait they're actually gonna sell that thing!? holy fucking shit.

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years
      reply
      November 22, 2019 3:20 AM

      Personally I think it’s bad ass.

    • imperator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      November 22, 2019 3:57 AM

      Cybertruck_LOD3

    • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      November 22, 2019 4:42 AM

      Amazing lol

