Tesla Cybertruck pickup truck livestream reveal time & how to watch Do you like electric vehicles and trucks? Well Elon Musk has something to show you tonight at the Cybertruck reveal livestream. Here's what time things get started and how to watch the stream.

The Tesla Cybertruck reveal is about to kick off in Los Angeles, California. A bunch of fancy people have gathered at the Tesla Design Center to see the company's take on the pickup truck. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been hyping this truck for nearly six years, and tonight is the night. Here's how to watch the Tesla Cybertruck livestream reveal. Please take a look.

Tesla Cybertruck livestream time

Tesla will be starting the livestream at 8:00 PM PT. That is 11:00 PM on the East Coast of the United States. The event is being held in Los Angeles, so 8:00 PM isn't that crazy of a start time as the company tends to keep these short.

How to watch the Tesla Cybertruck reveal livestream

Tesla just tweeted out where they will be streaming the event, but they have historically also used their official YouTube channel as well as their website. Head to livestream.tesla.com to sign up to watch the Cybertruck reveal. It is also a good idea to keep an eye on the official Tesla Twitter account as well as Elon Musk's Twitter Page for all the latest updates live from the event at the Tesla Design Center.

Shacknews will also be livestreaming our reactions to the Tesla Cybertruck reveal on our Twitch channel.

I am most excited for the Cybertruck than any Tesla product since the Model S. It’s going to blow your mind 🤯⚡️🤠 https://t.co/3NjLAtpYVO — Kimbal Musk (@kimbal) November 6, 2019

Are you ready to check out what Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal have been jibber jabbering about for years? Do you think the Tesla Cybertruck is all hat and no cattle? Is the Ford F-150 pickup truck doomed like Nintendo?

Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and be sure tune in at 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET to find out all about the price, specs, pre-order information, and release date of Tesla Cybertruck. If you fall asleep before the stream starts, we'll have you covered with all of the news as it breaks from the event.