GTFO dev reveals Early Access plans & The Rundown gameplay 10 Chambers Collective has announced the gameplay for GTFO's early access period, including a full breakdown of its core gameplay style, dubbed "The Rundown."

GTFO is about to enter Early Access, bringing a healthy dose of cooperative horror, stealth, and action to players. 10 Chambers Collective has been hard at work on the game since its announcement at The Game Awards 2017 and they’re finally ready to share the fruits of their labors with Steam and the reveal of GTFO’s core gameplay mechanic, The Rundown.

10 Chambers Collective released a new trailer on their YouTube channel detailing The Rundown and their Early Access plans on November 21, 2019. In GTFO, players are part of a four-player squad in a desolate sci-fi prison swarming with horridly mutated creatures and controlled by a mysterious figure known as The Warden.

Players are inserted into the prison and tasked with completing The Rundown, which is a list of work orders or “expeditions” presented by The Warden. Each work order is a uniquely designed experience demanding players complete different tasks in order to succeed and clear the order, and every so often, a new Rundown will be introduced with all new work orders for squads to clear. You can see a full explanation of The Rundown in the trailer below.

In addition to explanation of The Rundown, 10 Chambers Collective laid out their plans for development and progression towards GTFO’s full release. As the team fine-tunes and develops the concepts found within The Rundown, 10 Chambers will be offering “Support the Developers” packs full of cosmetic items and goodies to go with progress through the game. 10 Chambers promised that the contents of these packs will likely be exclusively cosmetic and that they will never paygate content or introduce pay-to-win items to the game.

As GTFO heads into Early Access, players are invited to wishlist the game on Steam, jump into play once Early Access launches, and provide feedback towards the development and eventual full-launch of the game. You can also get in early on the Early Access Beta for GTFO by signing up to be an Ambassador on the GTFO website. More updates on the launch dates of GTFO Early Access will be coming soon, so stay tuned to Shacknews for more info.