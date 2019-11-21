First Post! November 21, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick of our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released 21 years ago

Since today is the anniversary of the day The Legend of #Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released 21 years ago, can everyone let us know what are your fondest memories are of playing this game? 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/se1UeN3r3j — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) November 21, 2019

Hero of Time.

Trump makes false claims about Apple opening a factory

Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America. Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2019

I know, Trump lied, huge shocker. Kara Swisher explained why this statement is a steaming pile of dung, and that Apple not correcting the president is weak sauce.

This is completely false. I get that @tim_cook did not correct the Tim Apple thing (pointing out someone being addled is awkward), but this is different. It’s a plant run by a company called Flex that has been manifacturing since 2013. If Apple is not going to say so, I will. Btw and laudably and in no way like the circus Amazon conducted, Apple is opening a large campus in Texas and that’s great. I also get the need to meet with this administration and also Trump by big tech CEOs (who cares if Mark Zuckerberg has dinner with Trump and Thiel). But being part of what will doubtlessly be a fake campaign ad is just unfortunate and disappointing for Apple.

There is always a tweet btw: https://t.co/UOeN9sssM4 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) November 21, 2019

I wonder what Shackers in our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty mega thread think of Tim Apple's photo op with the president yesterday. (Turn on political filters to see that thread)

The construction of our new Austin campus is underway and the assembly line for Mac Pro is up and running! Building Apple’s most powerful Mac ever in Austin is a testament to the enduring power of American ingenuity, and we’re proud it’s made here. https://t.co/je6IIVnPg8 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 20, 2019

Tesla Cybertruck to be revealed tonight!

Elon Musk will take the stage at the Tesla Design Center in Los Angeles, California tonight to reveal the company's new pickup truck. Tesla Cybertruck has been teased for nearly six years, so it is about time for customers to kick the tires.

KRS-One – Street Light (First Edition) (2019)

Hip Hop 101. This is so good that I am reposting it. Shout out to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

