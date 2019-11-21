New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideRed Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide
Video Game Release Date Schedule 2019
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guide

First Post! November 21, 2019

It's Tesla Cybertruck reveal day, and it's time for your First Post!
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick of our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released 21 years ago

Hero of Time.

Trump makes false claims about Apple opening a factory

I know, Trump lied, huge shocker. Kara Swisher explained why this statement is a steaming pile of dung, and that Apple not correcting the president is weak sauce.

This is completely false. I get that @tim_cook did not correct the Tim Apple thing (pointing out someone being addled is awkward), but this is different. It’s a plant run by a company called Flex that has been manifacturing since 2013. If Apple is not going to say so, I will. Btw and laudably and in no way like the circus Amazon conducted, Apple is opening a large campus in Texas and that’s great. I also get the need to meet with this administration and also Trump by big tech CEOs (who cares if Mark Zuckerberg has dinner with Trump and Thiel). But being part of what will doubtlessly be a fake campaign ad is just unfortunate and disappointing for Apple.

I wonder what Shackers in our daily Trump Dump Shacknews Chatty mega thread think of Tim Apple's photo op with the president yesterday. (Turn on political filters to see that thread)

Tesla Cybertruck to be revealed tonight!

Elon Musk will take the stage at the Tesla Design Center in Los Angeles, California tonight to reveal the company's new pickup truck. Tesla Cybertruck has been teased for nearly six years, so it is about time for customers to kick the tires.

KRS-One – Street Light (First Edition) (2019)

Hip Hop 101. This is so good that I am reposting it. Shout out to AxeMan808 for bringing this to my attention with his Shacknews Chatty thread.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for November 21, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola