ShackStream: A quest for adventure in the Galar Region Join Josh as he takes on the Galar Region in one of the Nintendo Switch's newest adventure, Pokemon Sword.

Despite all the backlash from the Pokemon community following the controversy of “Dexit”, I’ve really been enjoying Pokemon Sword thus far. Sure, the game is missing some of my favorite Pokemon, but hey, there’s still plenty of other cute little ‘mons out there to find, catch, and battle with. Today I’ll be kicking off a brand-new adventure in the Galar Region by starting up a new game in Pokemon Sword, and you’ve got first-row tickets to all the action.

Join me as we grab our Scorbunny and journey through the various caves, pathways, and towns that litter the Galar Region in hopes of becoming the next Pokemon Champion. The road ahead is long and hard, but that isn’t going to stop us from doing whatever we need to become the best this world has ever seen.

You can tune in to the show by heading over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel. I’ll be kicking things off at 2PM EST. I’ve also included a handy little embed above, which will make it even easier to join in. Of course, you’re more than welcome to kick off your shoes and join me in the chat to share your thoughts on the latest Pokemon adventure.

Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble round out Pokemon Sword and Shield's starter Pokemon.

