The world of Pokemon Sword and Shield is chock full of surprises and things for players to do. As you make your way through the Galar Region, you’re going to come across tons of different areas. While it might be tempting to focus only on pressing forward and beating gyms, taking time to enjoy the world will often reward you. Take Turffield for example. The sleepy town that holds the first gym challenge might not seem like much, but the Turffield Stones have a riddle for you to solve and solving that riddle will reward you quite generously for your trouble.

How to solve the Turffield Stones riddle in Pokemon Sword and Shield

To be quite honest, solving the Turffield Stones riddle really isn’t all that difficult, so long as you know where the stones you need to find are. To get things started, head into Turffield and then take a left just as you enter the town (the first left when looking at the gym down the hill).

Talk to the little girl to kick off the riddle.

Follow the path all the way until you reach the observation area and then speak with the young girl here. She’ll mention the riddle, which states that you should visit a series of stones, starting with ‘grass’. This, of course, corresponds to the various large slabs of stone erected around the town.

The exact riddle reads: “Seek yourself three standing stones, with grass before the other ones. Use that strength and find then the strength of its strength in the end. Dally not, if you’ve a mind to find what time has left behind.”

Head down the left-handed path at the bottom of the hill to find the Grass stone.

To find the first stone, head back to the middle of town and follow the path down towards the gym. Take the left-hand path before you would actually walk down to the gym, and then continue to the end to find three large stones holding up some other stones. This is the Grass stone. Interact with it and then you can continue to the next stone.

When heading towards the observation area, take the path on the left and then turn right to find the Water stone.

Since Grass is strong against Water in the Pokemon series, you’re going to want to head to the Water stone next. This particular stone can be found by heading back to the middle of town. Head up the path you took to find the little girl, but veer to the left and take the next path to the right that leads up to a series of three more stones, which allow you to also see the observation area in the background. Interact with it to find the Water stone.

Take the path to the right when looking at the gym to find the Fire stone at the end, just up from a house in the background.

Now, since Water is strong against Fire, it’s time to find the Fire stone in the area. This particular stone can be found by returning to the middle of town. While looking at the gym, take the first path to the right and walk past the Pokemon Center. Continue onward and then look for this stone just up from a house in the background. Interact with it to complete the riddle and receive your prize, an Expert Belt. This particular item isn’t the most useful thing ever, but it does offer a slight boost to super effect Pokemon moves, which can make it handy to use as you progress through the story.

