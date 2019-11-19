How to start the Vex Offensive: Final Assault in Destiny 2 Launch the Vex Offensive: Final Assault and take the fight to the Undying Mind in Destiny 2.

The Vex Offensive: Final Assault has arrived in Destiny 2. For a lot of players, the assumption of where to start the Vex Offensive: Final Assault may lead them up the garden path – don’t be fooled by what’s going on in the Tower!

How to start the Vex Offensive: Final Assault

To start the Vex Offensive: Final Assault, you must open the Director and select the Moon. From here, highlight the Vex Offensive node on the left-hand side of the map. This is where you launch the Vex Offensive and subsequently, where the Final Assault takes place.

To start the Vex Offensive: Final Assault, open the map of the Moon and select the activity on the lower left.

For those players that have been paying attention to what’s happening behind Ikora, this might come as a surprise. Throughout the entire season of Season of the Undying, a Vex portal has been under construction. Considering this is the “Final Assault” and Ikora mentioned visiting numerous timelines to defeat the Undying Mind, it was safe to assume this would be the leaping-off point. But alas, it is not.

In terms of what’s involved in the Final Assault, it’s incredibly straight forward. This assault takes place in the exact same area as all the previous Vex Offensives. The only difference with this one is that the final boss is actually the Undying Mind.

Destiny 1 players will remember the Undying Mind rather fondly. It was a Strike boss that could drop the Imago Loop, a gun that could come with random rolls that made it like the legendary Fatebringer from Vault of Glass, albeit without the Arc damage.

While it was slightly misleading having a Vex portal being built behind Ikora and not using it to start up the new Vex Offensive, at least you now know how to start the Final Assault. Perhaps we’ll see the true purpose of this new Vex portal in the coming seasons. Take a moment to check out he Shacknews Destiny 2 guide, we’ve been hard at work covering every inch of Bungie’s space shooter.